Locality and renormalization: universal properties and integrals on trees

  • The purpose of this paper is to build an algebraic framework suited to regularize branched structures emanating from rooted forests and which encodes the locality principle. This is achieved by means of the universal properties in the locality framework of properly decorated rooted forests. These universal properties are then applied to derive the multivariate regularization of integrals indexed by rooted forests. We study their renormalization, along the lines of Kreimer's toy model for Feynman integrals.

Metadaten
Author details:Pierre ClavierGND, Li Guo, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND, Bin ZhangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5116381
ISSN:0022-2488
ISSN:1089-7658
Title of parent work (English):Journal of mathematical physics
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:College Park, Md.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/10
Volume:61
Issue:2
Article number:022301
Number of pages:19
Funding institution:Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation; of China (NSFC) [11521061, 11771190, 11890663, 11821001]; German; Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 2402]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

