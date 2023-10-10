Locality and renormalization: universal properties and integrals on trees

Pierre Clavier, Li Guo, Sylvie Paycha, Bin Zhang The purpose of this paper is to build an algebraic framework suited to regularize branched structures emanating from rooted forests and which encodes the locality principle. This is achieved by means of the universal properties in the locality framework of properly decorated rooted forests. These universal properties are then applied to derive the multivariate regularization of integrals indexed by rooted forests. We study their renormalization, along the lines of Kreimer's toy model for Feynman integrals.