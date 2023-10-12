Schließen

Ontogeny of electric organ and electric organ discharge in Campylomormyrus rhynchophorus (Teleostei: Mormyridae)

  • The aim of this study was a longitudinal description of the ontogeny of the adult electric organ of Campylomormyrus rhynchophorus which produces as adult an electric organ discharge of very long duration (ca. 25 ms). We could indeed show (for the first time in a mormyrid fish) that the electric organ discharge which is first produced early during ontogeny in 33-mm-long juveniles is much shorter in duration and has a different shape than the electric organ discharge in 15-cm-long adults. The change from this juvenile electric organ discharges into the adult electric organ discharge takes at least a year. The increase in electric organ discharge duration could be causally linked to the development of surface evaginations, papillae, at the rostral face of the electrocyte which are recognizable for the first time in 65-mm-long juveniles and are most prominent at the periphery of the electrocyte.

Author details:Manh Duy Linh NguyenORCiDGND, Victor Mamonekene, Marianne Vater, Peter Bartsch, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Frank KirschbaumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00359-020-01411-z
ISSN:0340-7594
ISSN:1432-1351
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32112119
Title of parent work (English):Journal of comparative physiology; A, Neuroethology, sensory, neural, and behavioral physiology
Date of first publication:2020/02/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:Development; Electric; Electric organ discharge; Electrocyte features; Weakly electric fish; organ
Funding institution:University of Potsdam; Leibniz-SAW project GENART
