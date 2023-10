Reflection is considered as a key category of professional development in teacher education. Thus, the quality of reflection-related performance has been studied in a variety of ways. To derive teacher's reflection-related personal Pedagogical Content Knowledge (PCK) from the analysis of a written reflection (reflection-related enacted PCK) seems to be challenging. The enactment of reflection-related personal PCK is context-specific and should be seen as a manifestation under the influence of Amplifiers & Filters. Also, it is difficult to make quantifiable statements of reasoning quality in a written reflection without using stage models or categorical scoring. Therefore, N = 134 (preservice) physics teachers wrote a reflection text in the context of a video vignette and answered items related to context-specific reflection-related dispositions. Experts rated the quality of each reflection text according to the breadth, depth, coherence, and specificity. Using computer-based classification and analysis, additional text features were

Reflection is considered as a key category of professional development in teacher education. Thus, the quality of reflection-related performance has been studied in a variety of ways. To derive teacher's reflection-related personal Pedagogical Content Knowledge (PCK) from the analysis of a written reflection (reflection-related enacted PCK) seems to be challenging. The enactment of reflection-related personal PCK is context-specific and should be seen as a manifestation under the influence of Amplifiers & Filters. Also, it is difficult to make quantifiable statements of reasoning quality in a written reflection without using stage models or categorical scoring. Therefore, N = 134 (preservice) physics teachers wrote a reflection text in the context of a video vignette and answered items related to context-specific reflection-related dispositions. Experts rated the quality of each reflection text according to the breadth, depth, coherence, and specificity. Using computer-based classification and analysis, additional text features were extracted. An exploratory factor analysis was used to reduce date to the factors quality, quantity, and descriptiveness of a written reflection. Cause experts’ quality ratings were represented by just one factor, a maximum quality-correlate for the present vignette was calculated. Each written reflection was determined a distance to this maximum computer-based. This quality index was validated and can represent the quality of the written reflections in a quantified way without the need of human expertise. Finally, it could be identified that selected Amplifiers & Filters are related to the reflection quality. For example, minimal correlations could be identified with respect to physics content knowledge, whereas values and perceived teaching quality can be closely related to the quality of a written reflection. It is concluded that reflection-related Amplifiers & Filters can have a measurable influence on reflection-related enacted PCK. It is recommended to include measurements of Amplifiers & Filters in each research of reflection with the aim of measuring competence. Further, this work illustrates the possibility of meaningful quantification even in the analysis of complex constructs. Computer-based quality assessments can enable objective and individualized analyses and more differentiated automated feedback.

