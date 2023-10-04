Dimensionen von Macht
- Ziele: Die Autorin konzentriert sich auf die Betrachtung des ethischen Berufskodex der Sozialen Arbeit und untersucht Schlüsselthemen (professionelle Haltung, systemimmanente Dilemmata, Gewalt und Machtmissbrauch) in der Praxis der Kinder- und Jugendhilfe und des Kinderschutzes in Ungarn und Deutschland. Methoden: Kurzdarstellung einer standardisierten Online-Befragung von Fachkräften im System der Kinder- und Jugendhilfe sowie des Kinderschutzes, die in Ungarn und Deutschland durchgeführt wurde. Der bereinigte Datensatz beläuft sich auf insgesamt 122 Fragebögen (Deutschland N=89, Ungarn N=33 aus Ungarn). Einige kinderrechtliche Herausforderungen in Bezug auf Institutionen der stationären Kinder- und Jugendhilfe und des Kinderschutzes in Ungarn werden darüber hinaus in einem Dialog vertiefend erörtert. Ergebnisse: Der ethische Rahmen der Profession ist weitgehend bekannt, aber die Bedingungen in der Praxis müssen so verbessert werden, dass professionsethisch korrektes Handeln möglich ist. Die Ergebnisse der Studie zeigen, dass inZiele: Die Autorin konzentriert sich auf die Betrachtung des ethischen Berufskodex der Sozialen Arbeit und untersucht Schlüsselthemen (professionelle Haltung, systemimmanente Dilemmata, Gewalt und Machtmissbrauch) in der Praxis der Kinder- und Jugendhilfe und des Kinderschutzes in Ungarn und Deutschland. Methoden: Kurzdarstellung einer standardisierten Online-Befragung von Fachkräften im System der Kinder- und Jugendhilfe sowie des Kinderschutzes, die in Ungarn und Deutschland durchgeführt wurde. Der bereinigte Datensatz beläuft sich auf insgesamt 122 Fragebögen (Deutschland N=89, Ungarn N=33 aus Ungarn). Einige kinderrechtliche Herausforderungen in Bezug auf Institutionen der stationären Kinder- und Jugendhilfe und des Kinderschutzes in Ungarn werden darüber hinaus in einem Dialog vertiefend erörtert. Ergebnisse: Der ethische Rahmen der Profession ist weitgehend bekannt, aber die Bedingungen in der Praxis müssen so verbessert werden, dass professionsethisch korrektes Handeln möglich ist. Die Ergebnisse der Studie zeigen, dass in der täglichen Praxis Verstöße gegen die Berufsethik vorkommen. Besonders besorgniserregend sind die Ergebnisse bezüglich Gewalt und Missbrauch gegenüber Adressat*innen. Implikationen für die Sozialarbeit: Die Profession der Sozialen Arbeit als Menschenrechtsprofession ist unweigerlich in normative Fragen der gesellschaftlichen Macht- und Dominanzverhältnisse verstrickt. Professionelles Handeln erfordert zum einen Kenntnisse der Kinder- sowie Menschenrechte, das Bewusstsein für moralische Normen, Standards und Werte, zum anderen die Fähigkeit zur ethischen Urteilsbildung, Selbstreflexion sowie Intervention.…
- Aims: The author focuses on the consideration of the ethical professional code of social work and examines key issues (professional attitude, system immanent dilemmas, violence and abuse of power) in the practice of child and youth welfare and child protection in Hungary and Germany. Methods: Brief description of a standardized online survey of professionals in the child and youth welfare and child protection system conducted in Hungary and Germany. The adjusted data set amounts to a total of 122 questionnaires (Germany N=89, Hungary N=33 from Hungary). Some child law challenges regarding institutions of inpatient child and youth care and child protection in Hungary are furthermore discussed in depth in a dialogue. Results: The ethical framework of the profession is widely known, but the conditions in practice need to be improved so that professional ethical correct action is possible. The results of the study show that violations of professional ethics occur in daily practice. Particularly worrying are the results regardingAims: The author focuses on the consideration of the ethical professional code of social work and examines key issues (professional attitude, system immanent dilemmas, violence and abuse of power) in the practice of child and youth welfare and child protection in Hungary and Germany. Methods: Brief description of a standardized online survey of professionals in the child and youth welfare and child protection system conducted in Hungary and Germany. The adjusted data set amounts to a total of 122 questionnaires (Germany N=89, Hungary N=33 from Hungary). Some child law challenges regarding institutions of inpatient child and youth care and child protection in Hungary are furthermore discussed in depth in a dialogue. Results: The ethical framework of the profession is widely known, but the conditions in practice need to be improved so that professional ethical correct action is possible. The results of the study show that violations of professional ethics occur in daily practice. Particularly worrying are the results regarding violence and abuse towards addressees. Implications for social work: The profession of social work as a human rights profession is inevitably entangled in normative questions of social power and dominance relations. Professional action requires, on the one hand, knowledge of children's as well as human rights, awareness of moral norms, standards and values, and, on the other hand, the ability to make ethical judgments, self-reflection as well as intervention.…
|Author details:
|Alexandra GeislerORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-609928
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60992
|ISSN:
|2941-1149
|Title of parent work (German):
|MenschenRechtsMagazin
|Subtitle (German):
|Unter Betrachtung des ethischen Berufskodex, der professionellen Haltung und systemimmanenten Dilemmata im ungarischen Kinderschutzsystem
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/10/02
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/10/04
|Volume:
|28
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|93
|Last Page:
|105
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|PR 2213, PR 1400
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / MenschenRechtsZentrum
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / MenschenRechtsMagazin / MRM 28 (2023) 2 / Aufsätze
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International