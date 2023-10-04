Aims: The author focuses on the consideration of the ethical professional code of social work and examines key issues (professional attitude, system immanent dilemmas, violence and abuse of power) in the practice of child and youth welfare and child protection in Hungary and Germany. Methods: Brief description of a standardized online survey of professionals in the child and youth welfare and child protection system conducted in Hungary and Germany. The adjusted data set amounts to a total of 122 questionnaires (Germany N=89, Hungary N=33 from Hungary). Some child law challenges regarding institutions of inpatient child and youth care and child protection in Hungary are furthermore discussed in depth in a dialogue. Results: The ethical framework of the profession is widely known, but the conditions in practice need to be improved so that professional ethical correct action is possible. The results of the study show that violations of professional ethics occur in daily practice. Particularly worrying are the results regarding

Aims: The author focuses on the consideration of the ethical professional code of social work and examines key issues (professional attitude, system immanent dilemmas, violence and abuse of power) in the practice of child and youth welfare and child protection in Hungary and Germany. Methods: Brief description of a standardized online survey of professionals in the child and youth welfare and child protection system conducted in Hungary and Germany. The adjusted data set amounts to a total of 122 questionnaires (Germany N=89, Hungary N=33 from Hungary). Some child law challenges regarding institutions of inpatient child and youth care and child protection in Hungary are furthermore discussed in depth in a dialogue. Results: The ethical framework of the profession is widely known, but the conditions in practice need to be improved so that professional ethical correct action is possible. The results of the study show that violations of professional ethics occur in daily practice. Particularly worrying are the results regarding violence and abuse towards addressees. Implications for social work: The profession of social work as a human rights profession is inevitably entangled in normative questions of social power and dominance relations. Professional action requires, on the one hand, knowledge of children's as well as human rights, awareness of moral norms, standards and values, and, on the other hand, the ability to make ethical judgments, self-reflection as well as intervention.

