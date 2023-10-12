Oxidized protein aggregates
- The study of protein aggregates has a long history. While in the first decades until the 80ies of the 20th century only the observation of the presence of such aggregates was reported, later the biochemistry of the formation and the biological effects of theses aggregates were described. This review focusses on the complexity of the biological effects of protein aggregates and its potential role in the aging process.
