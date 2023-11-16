Schließen

Buckling transitions and soft-phase invasion of two-component icosahedral shells

  • What is the optimal distribution of two types of crystalline phases on the surface of icosahedral shells, such as of many viral capsids? We here investigate the distribution of a thin layer of soft material on a crystalline convex icosahedral shell. We demonstrate how the shapes of spherical viruses can be understood from the perspective of elasticity theory of thin two-component shells. We develop a theory of shape transformations of an icosahedral shell upon addition of a softer, but still crystalline, material onto its surface. We show how the soft component "invades" the regions with the highest elastic energy and stress imposed by the 12 topological defects on the surface. We explore the phase diagram as a function of the surface fraction of the soft material, the shell size, and the incommensurability of the elastic moduli of the rigid and soft phases. We find that, as expected, progressive filling of the rigid shell by the soft phase starts from the most deformed regions of the icosahedron. With a progressively increasingWhat is the optimal distribution of two types of crystalline phases on the surface of icosahedral shells, such as of many viral capsids? We here investigate the distribution of a thin layer of soft material on a crystalline convex icosahedral shell. We demonstrate how the shapes of spherical viruses can be understood from the perspective of elasticity theory of thin two-component shells. We develop a theory of shape transformations of an icosahedral shell upon addition of a softer, but still crystalline, material onto its surface. We show how the soft component "invades" the regions with the highest elastic energy and stress imposed by the 12 topological defects on the surface. We explore the phase diagram as a function of the surface fraction of the soft material, the shell size, and the incommensurability of the elastic moduli of the rigid and soft phases. We find that, as expected, progressive filling of the rigid shell by the soft phase starts from the most deformed regions of the icosahedron. With a progressively increasing soft-phase coverage, the spherical segments of domes are filled first (12 vertices of the shell), then the cylindrical segments connecting the domes (30 edges) are invaded, and, ultimately, the 20 flat faces of the icosahedral shell tend to be occupied by the soft material. We present a detailed theoretical investigation of the first two stages of this invasion process and develop a model of morphological changes of the cone structure that permits noncircular cross sections. In conclusion, we discuss the biological relevance of some structures predicted from our calculations, in particular for the shape of viral capsids.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc D. EmanuelORCiD, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Gerhard GompperORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.102.062104
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
ISSN:2470-0061
ISSN:1538-4519
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33465945
Title of parent work (English):Physical review / publ. by The American Physical Society. E, Statistical, nonlinear, and soft matter physics
Publisher:Woodbury
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/16
Volume:102
Issue:6
Article number:062104
Number of pages:26
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [CH 707/2-2, CH 707/5-1, ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science; (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej, FNP) within an Alexander von Humboldt; Honorary Polish Research Scholarship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.