Variable long-term developmental trajectories of short sprint speed and jumping height in English Premier League academy soccer players: an applied case study

  • Growth and maturation affect long term physical performance, making the appraisal of athletic ability difficult. We sought to longitudinally track youth soccer players to assess the developmental trajectory of athletic performance over a 6-year period in an English Premier League academy. Age-specific z-scores were calculated for sprint and jump performance from a sample of male youth soccer players (n = 140). A case study approach was used to analyse the longitudinal curves of the six players with the longest tenure. The trajectories of the sprint times of players 1 and 3 were characterised by a marked difference in respective performance levels up until peak height velocity (PHV) when player 1 achieved a substantial increase in sprint speed and player 3 experienced a large decrease. Player 5 was consistently a better performer than player 2 until PHV when the sprint and jump performance of the former markedly decreased and he was overtaken by the latter. Fluctuations in players' physical performance can occur quickly and in drasticGrowth and maturation affect long term physical performance, making the appraisal of athletic ability difficult. We sought to longitudinally track youth soccer players to assess the developmental trajectory of athletic performance over a 6-year period in an English Premier League academy. Age-specific z-scores were calculated for sprint and jump performance from a sample of male youth soccer players (n = 140). A case study approach was used to analyse the longitudinal curves of the six players with the longest tenure. The trajectories of the sprint times of players 1 and 3 were characterised by a marked difference in respective performance levels up until peak height velocity (PHV) when player 1 achieved a substantial increase in sprint speed and player 3 experienced a large decrease. Player 5 was consistently a better performer than player 2 until PHV when the sprint and jump performance of the former markedly decreased and he was overtaken by the latter. Fluctuations in players' physical performance can occur quickly and in drastic fashion. Coaches must be aware that suppressed, or inflated, performance could be temporary and selection and deselection decisions should not be made based on information gathered over a short time period.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jason MoranORCiD, Kevin Paxton, Ben JonesORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Gavin Rh SandercockORCiD, Edward Hope, Rodrigo Ramirez-CampilloORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02640414.2020.1792689
ISSN:0264-0414
ISSN:1466-447X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32723029
Title of parent work (English):Journal of sports sciences
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/29
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:football; muscular power; running velocity; talent; youth
Volume:38
Issue:22
Number of pages:7
First page:2525
Last Page:2531
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

