Eruption Forecasting of Strokkur Geyser, Iceland, Using Permutation Entropy

  A volcanic eruption is usually preceded by seismic precursors, but their interpretation and use for forecasting the eruption onset time remain a challenge. A part of the eruptive processes in open conduits of volcanoes may be similar to those encountered in geysers. Since geysers erupt more often, they are useful sites for testing new forecasting methods. We tested the application of Permutation Entropy (PE) as a robust method to assess the complexity in seismic recordings of the Strokkur geyser, Iceland. Strokkur features several minute-long eruptive cycles, enabling us to verify in 63 recorded cycles whether PE behaves consistently from one eruption to the next one. We performed synthetic tests to understand the effect of different parameter settings in the PE calculation. Our application to Strokkur shows a distinct, repeating PE pattern consistent with previously identified phases in the eruptive cycle. We find a systematic increase in PE within the last 15 s before the eruption, indicating that an eruption will occur. We quantified the predictive power of PE, showing that PE performs better than seismic signal strength or quiescence when it comes to forecasting eruptions.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria R. P. SudibyoORCiD, Eva P. S. EiblORCiD, Sebastian HainzlORCiDGND, Gylfi Páll HersirORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JB024840
ISSN:2169-9313
ISSN:2169-9356
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Solid earth
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:eruption; forecasting; geyser; hydrothermal system;; permutation entropy; volcano-seismology
Volume:127
Issue:10
Article number:e2022JB024840
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:DAAD [57507871]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

