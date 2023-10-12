Quantification of the Time Course of CYP3A Inhibition, Activation, and Induction Using a Population Pharmacokinetic Model of Microdosed Midazolam Continuous Infusion

Background Cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A contributes to the metabolism of many approved drugs. CYP3A perpetrator drugs can profoundly alter the exposure of CYP3A substrates. However, effects of such drug-drug interactions are usually reported as maximum effects rather than studied as time-dependent processes. Identification of the time course of CYP3A modulation can provide insight into when significant changes to CYP3A activity occurs, help better design drug-drug interaction studies, and manage drug-drug interactions in clinical practice. Objective We aimed to quantify the time course and extent of the in vivo modulation of different CYP3A perpetrator drugs on hepatic CYP3A activity and distinguish different modulatory mechanisms by their time of onset, using pharmacologically inactive intravenous microgram doses of the CYP3A-specific substrate midazolam, as a marker of CYP3A activity. Methods Twenty-four healthy individuals received an intravenous midazolam bolus followed by a continuous infusion for 10 or 36 h. Individuals

Background Cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A contributes to the metabolism of many approved drugs. CYP3A perpetrator drugs can profoundly alter the exposure of CYP3A substrates. However, effects of such drug-drug interactions are usually reported as maximum effects rather than studied as time-dependent processes. Identification of the time course of CYP3A modulation can provide insight into when significant changes to CYP3A activity occurs, help better design drug-drug interaction studies, and manage drug-drug interactions in clinical practice. Objective We aimed to quantify the time course and extent of the in vivo modulation of different CYP3A perpetrator drugs on hepatic CYP3A activity and distinguish different modulatory mechanisms by their time of onset, using pharmacologically inactive intravenous microgram doses of the CYP3A-specific substrate midazolam, as a marker of CYP3A activity. Methods Twenty-four healthy individuals received an intravenous midazolam bolus followed by a continuous infusion for 10 or 36 h. Individuals were randomized into four arms: within each arm, two individuals served as a placebo control and, 2 h after start of the midazolam infusion, four individuals received the CYP3A perpetrator drug: voriconazole (inhibitor, orally or intravenously), rifampicin (inducer, orally), or efavirenz (activator, orally). After midazolam bolus administration, blood samples were taken every hour (rifampicin arm) or every 15 min (remaining study arms) until the end of midazolam infusion. A total of 1858 concentrations were equally divided between midazolam and its metabolite, 1'-hydroxymidazolam. A nonlinear mixed-effects population pharmacokinetic model of both compounds was developed using NONMEM (R). CYP3A activity modulation was quantified over time, as the relative change of midazolam clearance encountered by the perpetrator drug, compared to the corresponding clearance value in the placebo arm. Results Time course of CYP3A modulation and magnitude of maximum effect were identified for each perpetrator drug. While efavirenz CYP3A activation was relatively fast and short, reaching a maximum after approximately 2-3 h, the induction effect of rifampicin could only be observed after 22 h, with a maximum after approximately 28-30 h followed by a steep drop to almost baseline within 1-2 h. In contrast, the inhibitory impact of both oral and intravenous voriconazole was prolonged with a steady inhibition of CYP3A activity followed by a gradual increase in the inhibitory effect until the end of sampling at 8 h. Relative maximum clearance changes were +59.1%, +46.7%, -70.6%, and -61.1% for efavirenz, rifampicin, oral voriconazole, and intravenous voriconazole, respectively. Conclusions We could distinguish between different mechanisms of CYP3A modulation by the time of onset. Identification of the time at which clearance significantly changes, per perpetrator drug, can guide the design of an optimal sampling schedule for future drug-drug interaction studies. The impact of a short-term combination of different perpetrator drugs on the paradigm CYP3A substrate midazolam was characterized and can define combination intervals in which no relevant interaction is to be expected.

…