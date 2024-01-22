Schließen

Pulse Timing Discovery of a Three-day Companion to the Hot Subdwarf BPM 36430

  • Hot subdwarf B stars are core-helium-burning objects that have undergone envelope stripping, likely by a binary companion. Using high-speed photometry from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, we have discovered the hot subdwarf BPM 36430 is a hybrid sdBV(rs) pulsator exhibiting several low-amplitude g-modes and a strong p-mode pulsation. The latter shows a clear, periodic variation in its pulse arrival times. Fits to this phase oscillation imply BPM 36430 orbits a barycenter approximately 10 light-seconds away once every 3.1 days. Using the CHIRON echelle spectrograph on the CTIO 1.5 m telescope, we confirm the reflex motion by detecting a radial-velocity variation with semiamplitude, period, and phase in agreement with the pulse timings. We conclude that a white dwarf companion with minimum mass of approximate to 0.42 M (circle dot) orbits BPM 36430. Our study represents only the second time a companion orbiting a pulsating hot subdwarf or white dwarf has been detected from pulse timings and confirmed with radial velocities.

Author details:Bryce A. SmithORCiD, Brad N. BarlowORCiD, Benjamin RosenthalORCiD, J. J. HermesORCiD, Veronika SchaffenrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac9384
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/22
Volume:939
Issue:1
Article number:57
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:NASA [80NSSC21K0364]; TESS Guest Investigator Programs [80NSSC20K0592,; 80NSSC22K0737]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [GE2506/9-1]; NASA's; Science Mission directorate
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

