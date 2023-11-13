Schließen

Perceived health care climate of older people attending an exercise program

  • The role of perceived need support from exercise professionals in improving mental health was examined in a sample of older adults, thereby validating the short Health Care Climate Questionnaire. A total of 491 older people (M = 72.68 years; SD = 5.47) attending a health exercise program participated in this study. Cronbach's alpha was found to be high (alpha = .90). Satisfaction with the exercise professional correlated moderately with the short Health Care Climate Questionnaire mean value (r = .38; p < .01). The mediator analyses yielded support for the self-determination theory process model in older adults by showing both basic need satisfaction and frustration as mediating variables between perceived autonomy support and depressive symptoms. The short Health Care Climate Questionnaire is an economical instrument for assessing basic need satisfaction provided by the exercise therapist from the participant's perspective. Furthermore, this cross-sectional study supported the link from coaching style to the satisfaction/frustrationThe role of perceived need support from exercise professionals in improving mental health was examined in a sample of older adults, thereby validating the short Health Care Climate Questionnaire. A total of 491 older people (M = 72.68 years; SD = 5.47) attending a health exercise program participated in this study. Cronbach's alpha was found to be high (alpha = .90). Satisfaction with the exercise professional correlated moderately with the short Health Care Climate Questionnaire mean value (r = .38; p < .01). The mediator analyses yielded support for the self-determination theory process model in older adults by showing both basic need satisfaction and frustration as mediating variables between perceived autonomy support and depressive symptoms. The short Health Care Climate Questionnaire is an economical instrument for assessing basic need satisfaction provided by the exercise therapist from the participant's perspective. Furthermore, this cross-sectional study supported the link from coaching style to the satisfaction/frustration of basic psychological needs, which in turn, predicted mental health. Analyses of criterion validity suggest a revision of the construct by integrating need frustration.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas HeisselORCiDGND, Anou PietrekORCiDGND, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Stephan HeinzelORCiDGND, Geoffrey Williams
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1123/japa.2018-0350
ISSN:1063-8652
ISSN:1543-267X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31711036
Title of parent work (English):Journal of aging and physical activity : JAPA ; the official journal of the International Society for Aging and Physical Activity
Subtitle (English):validation of the german short version of the health care climate questionnaire
Publisher:Human Kinetics Publ.
Place of publishing:Champaign
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/08
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/11/13
Tag:autonomy support; basic psychological need satisfaction and frustration; depression; need support; physical activity
Volume:28
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:276
Last Page:286
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.