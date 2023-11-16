AC electrokinetic immobilization of organic dye molecules
- The application of inhomogeneous AC electric fields for molecular immobilization is a very fast and simple method that does not require any adaptions to the molecule's functional groups or charges. Here, the method is applied to a completely new category of molecules: small organic fluorescence dyes, whose dimensions amount to only 1 nm or even less. The presented setup and the electric field parameters used allow immobilization of dye molecules on the whole electrode surface as opposed to pure dielectrophoretic applications, where molecules are attracted only to regions of high electric field gradients, i.e., to the electrode tips and edges. In addition to dielectrophoresis and AC electrokinetic flow, molecular scale interactions and electrophoresis at short time scales are discussed as further mechanisms leading to migration and immobilization of the molecules.
|Author details:
|Eva-Maria LauxGND, Christian WengerORCiDGND, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Ralph HoelzelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00216-020-02480-4
|ISSN:
|1618-2642
|ISSN:
|1618-2650
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32125465
|Title of parent work (English):
|Analytical and bioanalytical chemistry : a merger of Fresenius' journal of analytical chemistry and Analusis
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/03
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/11/16
|Tag:
|AC electrokinetics; AC electrophoresis; Interdigitated electrodes; Molecular dielectrophoresis; Organic dyes
|Volume:
|412
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|3859
|Last Page:
|3870
|Funding institution:
|European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)European Commission; Brandenburg Ministry of Sciences, Research and Cultural Affairs (MWFK); [85004117]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation; (DFG) [SPP 1857HO1298/4-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International