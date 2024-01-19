Schließen

The influence of deuteration on the crystal structure of hybrid halide perovskites: a temperature-dependent neutron diffraction study of FAPbBr(3)

  • This paper discusses the full structural solution of the hybrid perovskite formamidinium lead tribromide (FAPbBr(3)) and its temperature-dependent phase transitions in the range from 3 K to 300 K using neutron powder diffraction and synchrotron X-ray diffraction. Special emphasis is put on the influence of deuteration on formamidinium, its position in the unit cell and disordering in comparison to fully hydrogenated FAPbBr(3). The temperature-dependent measurements show that deuteration critically influences the crystal structures, i.e. results in partially-ordered temperature-dependent structural modifications in which two symmetry-independent molecule positions with additional dislocation of the molecular centre atom and molecular angle inclinations are present.

Author details:Alexandra FranzORCiD, Daniel M. TöbbensGND, Frederike LehmannORCiDGND, Martin KärgellGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S2052520620002620
ISSN:2052-5206
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32831229
Title of parent work (English):Acta crystallographica; Section B, Structural science, crystal engineering and materials
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/19
Tag:FAPbBr(3); crystal structure; deuteration; hybrid perovskite; neutron powder diffraction
Volume:76
Issue:2
Number of pages:8
First page:267
Last Page:274
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

