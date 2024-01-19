The influence of deuteration on the crystal structure of hybrid halide perovskites: a temperature-dependent neutron diffraction study of FAPbBr(3)
- This paper discusses the full structural solution of the hybrid perovskite formamidinium lead tribromide (FAPbBr(3)) and its temperature-dependent phase transitions in the range from 3 K to 300 K using neutron powder diffraction and synchrotron X-ray diffraction. Special emphasis is put on the influence of deuteration on formamidinium, its position in the unit cell and disordering in comparison to fully hydrogenated FAPbBr(3). The temperature-dependent measurements show that deuteration critically influences the crystal structures, i.e. results in partially-ordered temperature-dependent structural modifications in which two symmetry-independent molecule positions with additional dislocation of the molecular centre atom and molecular angle inclinations are present.
|Alexandra FranzORCiD, Daniel M. TöbbensGND, Frederike LehmannORCiDGND, Martin KärgellGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1107/S2052520620002620
|2052-5206
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32831229
|Acta crystallographica; Section B, Structural science, crystal engineering and materials
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Oxford [u.a.]
|Article
|English
|2020/04/01
|2020
|2024/01/19
|FAPbBr(3); crystal structure; deuteration; hybrid perovskite; neutron powder diffraction
|76
|2
|8
|267
|274
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International