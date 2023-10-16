Schließen

Self-propelled rods

  • A wide range of experimental systems including gliding, swarming and swimming bacteria, in vitro motility assays, and shaken granular media are commonly described as self-propelled rods. Large ensembles of those entities display a large variety of self-organized, collective phenomena, including the formation of moving polar clusters, polar and nematic dynamic bands, mobility-induced phase separation, topological defects, and mesoscale turbulence, among others. Here, we give a brief survey of experimental observations and review the theoretical description of self-propelled rods. Our focus is on the emergent pattern formation of ensembles of dry self-propelled rods governed by short-ranged, contact mediated interactions and their wet counterparts that are also subject to long-ranged hydrodynamic flows. Altogether, self-propelled rods provide an overarching theme covering many aspects of active matter containing well-explored limiting cases. Their collective behavior not only bridges the well-studied regimes of polar selfpropelledA wide range of experimental systems including gliding, swarming and swimming bacteria, in vitro motility assays, and shaken granular media are commonly described as self-propelled rods. Large ensembles of those entities display a large variety of self-organized, collective phenomena, including the formation of moving polar clusters, polar and nematic dynamic bands, mobility-induced phase separation, topological defects, and mesoscale turbulence, among others. Here, we give a brief survey of experimental observations and review the theoretical description of self-propelled rods. Our focus is on the emergent pattern formation of ensembles of dry self-propelled rods governed by short-ranged, contact mediated interactions and their wet counterparts that are also subject to long-ranged hydrodynamic flows. Altogether, self-propelled rods provide an overarching theme covering many aspects of active matter containing well-explored limiting cases. Their collective behavior not only bridges the well-studied regimes of polar selfpropelled particles and active nematics, and includes active phase separation, but also reveals a rich variety of new patterns.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Markus Bär, Robert GroßmannORCiD, Sebastian HeidenreichORCiD, Fernando PeruaniORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-conmatphys-031119-050611
ISSN:1947-5454
ISSN:1947-5462
Title of parent work (English):Annual review of condensed matter physics
Subtitle (English):insights and perspectives for active matter
Publisher:Annual Reviews
Place of publishing:Palo Alto
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/09
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/10/16
Tag:biological physics; collective motion; nonequilibrium physics; statistical physics; stochastic processes
Volume:11
Number of pages:26
First page:441
Last Page:466
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) German Research Foundation (DFG); [SFB910]; DFG Middle East Collaboration [396653815]; Agence Nationale de; la RechercheFrench National Research Agency (ANR)European Commission; [ANR-15-CE30-0002-01]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.