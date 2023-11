Studies in financial history have predominantly focused on money; natural produces have been neglected or left out. The present work consistently includes natural resources. Only in this way is it possible to analyze the importance of the domain economy for state finances. The progress in knowledge lies in the consistent consideration of the natural produces by conversion into monetary values. The share of the domain economy revenues in the total budget of the Hessian territorial state cannot be provided, nor can the marketing of the surpluses of the local administrative districts be determined due to the sources. The finances of local administrative districts show a framework for domain-economic state financing, that if military actions were renounced, the early modern territorial state could be financed domain-economically. The present study can show that the domain economic framework was sufficient for the financing of a territorial state, if it renounced military activities and adventures. In this study, for the first time,

Studies in financial history have predominantly focused on money; natural produces have been neglected or left out. The present work consistently includes natural resources. Only in this way is it possible to analyze the importance of the domain economy for state finances. The progress in knowledge lies in the consistent consideration of the natural produces by conversion into monetary values. The share of the domain economy revenues in the total budget of the Hessian territorial state cannot be provided, nor can the marketing of the surpluses of the local administrative districts be determined due to the sources. The finances of local administrative districts show a framework for domain-economic state financing, that if military actions were renounced, the early modern territorial state could be financed domain-economically. The present study can show that the domain economic framework was sufficient for the financing of a territorial state, if it renounced military activities and adventures. In this study, for the first time, comprehensive statistical surveys of the lower state level, the Landbuch and the Ämterbuch are evaluated, which were previously only edited by Kersten Krüger. The present work is to be classified in the state financing on the level of the domain economy. Landgrave Wilhelm IV of Hesse-Kassel was one of the last who managed to finance his state on the level of the domain economy with the income from natural resources. A domain state is a state that is based on the ordinary income from real estate and land ownership. In this work, the domain economic framework for the state finances is calculated. This means that central finances would not taken into account. It could be shown that although Landgrave William IV. had a smaller territory than his father, Landgrave Philip the Magnanimous, the overall surpluses were higher. This was due to his shrewd policies and his efforts constantly improve the local administrative district finances. William IV. consolidated his state and was able to finance his state through domain economic revenues from the local administrative districts. He succeeded in this because, first, he administered his state properly and, second, he did not wage wars. Landgrave Wilhelm IV. abhorred war. He said of war: „there is nothing more abominable on earth than war“.

