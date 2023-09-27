Schließen

CYLENCE: strategies and tools for cross-media reporting, detection, and treatment of cyberbullying and hatespeech in law enforcement agencies

  • Despite the merits of public and social media in private and professional spaces, citizens and professionals are increasingly exposed to cyberabuse, such as cyberbullying and hate speech. Thus, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) are deployed in many countries and organisations to enhance the preventive and reactive capabilities against cyberabuse. However, their tasks are getting more complex by the increasing amount and varying quality of information disseminated into public channels. Adopting the perspectives of Crisis Informatics and safety-critical Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and based on both a narrative literature review and group discussions, this paper first outlines the research agenda of the CYLENCE project, which seeks to design strategies and tools for cross-media reporting, detection, and treatment of cyberbullying and hatespeech in investigative and law enforcement agencies. Second, it identifies and elaborates seven research challenges with regard to the monitoring, analysis and communication of cyberabuse in LEAs,Despite the merits of public and social media in private and professional spaces, citizens and professionals are increasingly exposed to cyberabuse, such as cyberbullying and hate speech. Thus, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) are deployed in many countries and organisations to enhance the preventive and reactive capabilities against cyberabuse. However, their tasks are getting more complex by the increasing amount and varying quality of information disseminated into public channels. Adopting the perspectives of Crisis Informatics and safety-critical Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and based on both a narrative literature review and group discussions, this paper first outlines the research agenda of the CYLENCE project, which seeks to design strategies and tools for cross-media reporting, detection, and treatment of cyberbullying and hatespeech in investigative and law enforcement agencies. Second, it identifies and elaborates seven research challenges with regard to the monitoring, analysis and communication of cyberabuse in LEAs, which serve as a starting point for in-depth research within the project.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc-André KaufholdORCiD, Markus Bayer, Julian Bäumler, Christian Reuter, Stefan StieglitzORCiDGND, Ali Sercan BasyurtGND, Milad MirbabaieORCiD, Christoph Fuchss, Kaan EyilmezORCiD
URL:https://dl.gi.de/handle/20.500.12116/42064
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18420/MUC2023-MCI-WS01-211
Title of parent work (German):Mensch und Computer 2023: Workshopband MuC 2023
Publisher:Gesellschaft für Informatik e.V. (GI)
Place of publishing:Bonn
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/09/27
Tag:cyberbullying; hate speech; human-computer interaction; law enforcement agencies; situational awareness
Number of pages:8
First page:1
Last Page:8
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.