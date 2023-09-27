Phonological consistency effects in Chinese sentence reading
- In two eye-tracking experiments, we investigated the processing of information about phonological consistency of Chinese phonograms during sentence reading. In Experiment 1, we adopted the error disruption paradigm in silent reading and found significant effects of phonological consistency and homophony in the foveal vision, but only in a late processing stage. Adding oral reading to Experiment 2, we found both effects shifted to earlier indices of parafoveal processing. Specifically, low-consistency characters led to a better homophonic foveal recovery effect in Experiment 1 and stronger homophonic preview benefits in Experiment 2. These findings suggest that phonological consistency information can be obtained during sentence reading, and compared to the low-consistency previews the high-consistency previews are processed faster, which leads to greater interference to the recognition of target characters.
|Jinger PanORCiD, Jochen LaubrockORCiDGND, Ming YanORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1080/10888438.2020.1789146
|1088-8438
|1532-799X
|Scientific studies of reading
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Abingdon
|Article
|English
|2020/07/20
|2020
|2023/09/27
|25
|4
|16
|335
|350
|Research Grants Council of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,; ChinaHong Kong Research Grants Council [EdUHK ECS 28606818]; Start-up; Research Grant of University of Macau [SRG2019-00148FSS]; German Federal; Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education &; Research (BMBF) [BMBF 01UG1407B]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert