Labour and Gender

Metadaten
Author details:Peter DrexlerGND
ISBN:978-3-89626-939-3
Title of parent work (English):Victorian highways, Victorian byways : new approaches to nineteenth century British literature and culture
Subtitle (English):ford madox Brown's Work and Victorian Navvy Stories
Publisher:Trafo
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2010
Publication year:2010
Release date:2023/09/22
First page:67
Last Page:101
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

