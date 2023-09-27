School children's physical activity, motor competence, and corresponding self-perception
Background: The relationship between engagement in physical activity and the development of motor competence (MC) is considered to be reciprocal and dynamic throughout childhood and adolescence. The 10-month follow-up study aimed to explore this reciprocal relationship and investigated whether the relationship is mediated by the corresponding self-perception of MC (PMC). Methods: A total of 51 children aged between 10 and 11 years (M = 10.27 [0.45]) participated in the study (52.9% boys, 47.1% girls). As an indicator for physical activity, the average vigorous physical activity (VPA) per day was measured by ActiGraph accelerometers. Two aspects of MC and PMC were recorded: self-movement and object movement. Saturated pathway models in a cross-lagged panel design with 2 measurement points were analyzed. Results: Reciprocal and direct relationships between VPA and MC object movement respectively MC self-movement were not found in longitudinal analyses with PMC as a mediator. Indirect effects of MC at t1 on VPA at t2 via PMC were identified (self-movement: beta = 0.13, 95% confidence interval, 0.04 to 0.26; object movement: beta = 0.14, 95% confidence interval, 0.01 to 0.49). Conclusion: The results highlight the importance of MC and PMC in promoting children's VPA. However, VPA does not drive the development of MC.
|Jeffrey SallenORCiDGND, Christian Andrä, Sebastian LudygaORCiD, Manuel Mücke, Christian HerrmannORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1123/jpah.2019-0507
|1543-3080
|1543-5474
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32839350
|Journal of physical activity and health
|a longitudinal analysis of reciprocal relationships
|Human Kinetics Publ.
|Champaign
|Article
|English
|2020/08/24
|2020
|2023/09/27
|MOBAK; SEMOK; fundamental movement skills; motor proficiency
|17
|11
|8
|1083
|1090
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
|Referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International