Dysregulation of physiological stress reactivity plays a key role in the development and relapse risk of alcohol dependence. This article reviews studies investigating physiological responses to experimentally induced acute stress in patients with alcohol dependence. A systematic search from electronic databases resulted in 3641 articles found and after screening 62 articles were included in our review. Studies are analyzed based on stress types (i.e., social stress tasks and nonsocial stress tasks) and physiological markers (i.e., the nervous system, the endocrine system, somatic responses and the immune system). In studies applying nonsocial stress tasks, alcohol-dependent patients were reported to show a blunted stress response compared with healthy controls in the majority of studies applying markers of adrenocorticotropic hormone and cortisol. In studies applying social stress tasks, findings are inconsistent, with less than half of the studies reporting altered physiological stress responses in patients. We discuss the impact of duration of abstinence, comorbidities, baseline physiological arousal and intervention on the discrepancy of study findings. Furthermore, we review evidence for an associationbetween blunted physiological stress responses and the relapse risk among patients with alcohol dependence. (c) 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V. This is an open access article under the CC BY-NC-ND license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/)

