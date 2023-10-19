Schließen

The physiological responses to acute stress in alcohol-dependent patients

  Dysregulation of physiological stress reactivity plays a key role in the development and relapse risk of alcohol dependence. This article reviews studies investigating physiological responses to experimentally induced acute stress in patients with alcohol dependence. A systematic search from electronic databases resulted in 3641 articles found and after screening 62 articles were included in our review. Studies are analyzed based on stress types (i.e., social stress tasks and nonsocial stress tasks) and physiological markers (i.e., the nervous system, the endocrine system, somatic responses and the immune system). In studies applying nonsocial stress tasks, alcohol-dependent patients were reported to show a blunted stress response compared with healthy controls in the majority of studies applying markers of adrenocorticotropic hormone and cortisol. In studies applying social stress tasks, findings are inconsistent, with less than half of the studies reporting altered physiological stress responses in patients. We discuss the impact of duration of abstinence, comorbidities, baseline physiological arousal and intervention on the discrepancy of study findings. Furthermore, we review evidence for an associationbetween blunted physiological stress responses and the relapse risk among patients with alcohol dependence. (c) 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V. This is an open access article under the CC BY-NC-ND license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/)

Metadaten
Author details:Ke Chen, Barbara HollunderORCiD, Maria GarbusowORCiDGND, Miriam Hannah SeboldORCiDGND, Andreas HeinzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.euroneuro.2020.09.003
ISSN:0924-977X
ISSN:1873-7862
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32994116
Title of parent work (English):European neuropsychopharmacology : the journal of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology
Subtitle (English):a systematic review
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/19
Tag:acute stress; alcohol dependence; hypothalamic- pituitary-adrenal axis; physiological reactivity
Volume:41
Number of pages:15
First page:1
Last Page:15
Funding institution:China Scholarship Council (CSC) China Scholarship Council [201806750014]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [402170461 - TRR 265, 2597/13-2]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

