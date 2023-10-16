Mental health problem or workplace problem or something else
Purpose: Work perception is an important predictor for work ability and, therefore, of interest for rehabilitation. Until now it is unclear to which extent different psychological aspects explain work perception. This study investigates in which way workplace problems on the one hand, and mental health and coping on the other hand, contribute to work perception. Methods: A heterogeneous sample of 384 persons in working age with and without mental health problems was recruited. Participants gave self-reports on workplace problems, mental health problems, work-coping, work-anxiety, and work perception. Results: Persons with mental health problems and workplace problems (M + W) perceive the highest degree of work demands, followed by persons with workplace problems but without mental health problems (NM + W). Work-anxiety appeared as the strongest factor explaining perception of high work demands, whereas general mental health problems did not contribute significantly to variance explanation. Conclusions: Persons with specific mental health problems in terms of work-anxiety may be expected to perceive higher work demands. They may be detected when asking for work perception, e.g., within the frame of return-to-work interventions in rehabilitation, or in occupational health settings by mental hazard analysis.
|Beate MuschallaORCiDGND, Anne Henning, Tim Woody Haake, Kathrin Cornetz, Dieter Olbrich
|https://doi.org/10.1080/09638288.2018.1501099
|0963-8288
|1464-5165
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30451011
|Disability and rehabilitation : an international, multidisciplinary journal
|what contributes to work perception?
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Abingdon
|Article
|English
|2018/11/18
|2018
|2023/10/16
|mental disorders; rehabilitation; work ability; work anxiety; work perception; workplace
|42
|4
|8
|502
|509
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access