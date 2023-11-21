Schließen

Where and why do submarine canyons remain connected to the shore during sea-level rise?

  The efficiency of sediment routing from land to the ocean depends on the position of submarine canyon heads with regard to terrestrial sediment sources. We aim to identify the main controls on whether a submarine canyon head remains connected to terrestrial sediment input during Holocene sea-level rise. Globally, we identified 798 canyon heads that are currently located at the 120m-depth contour (the Last Glacial Maximum shoreline) and 183 canyon heads that are connected to the shore (within a distance of 6 km) during the present-day highstand. Regional hotspots of shore-connected canyons are the Mediterranean active margin and the Pacific coast of Central and South America. We used 34 terrestrial and marine predictor variables to predict shore-connected canyon occurrence using Bayesian regression. Our analysis shows that steep and narrow shelves facilitate canyon-head connectivity to the shore. Moreover, shore-connected canyons occur preferentially along active margins characterized by resistant bedrock and high river-water discharge.

Metadaten
Author details:Anne BernhardtORCiD, Wolfgang SchwanghartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL092234
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters : GRL / American Geophysical Union
Subtitle (English):Insights from global topographic analysis and Bayesian regression
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/21
Tag:Bayesian statistics; canyon; headward erosion; seascape; shoreline; submarine; turbidity current
Volume:48
Issue:10
Article number:e2020GL092234
Number of pages:15
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

