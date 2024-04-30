Entrepreneurial failure
- Although entrepreneurial failure (EF) is a fairly recent topic in entrepreneurship literature, the number of publications has been growing dynamically and particularly rapidly. Our systematic review maps and integrates the research on EF based on a multi-method approach to give structure and consistency to this fragmented field of research. The results reveal that the field revolves around six thematic clusters of EF: 1) Soft underpinnings of EF, 2) Contextuality of EF, 3) Perception of EF, 4) Two-sided effects of EF, 5) Multi-stage EF effects, and 6) Institutional drivers of EF. An integrative framework of the positive and negative effects of entrepreneurial failure is proposed, and a research agenda is suggested.
|Author details:
|Wojciech CzakonORCiDGND, Patrycja KlimasORCiD, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, João Ferreira, Pedro M. VeigaORCiDGND, Sascha KrausORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-608663
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60866
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Structuring a widely overlooked field of research
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (177)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/04/30
|Tag:
|entrepreneurial failure; entrepreneurship; failure outcomes; systematic review
|Number of pages:
|36
|Source:
|Entrepreneurship Research Journal, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1515/erj-2021-0328
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle