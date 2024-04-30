Schließen

Entrepreneurial failure

  • Although entrepreneurial failure (EF) is a fairly recent topic in entrepreneurship literature, the number of publications has been growing dynamically and particularly rapidly. Our systematic review maps and integrates the research on EF based on a multi-method approach to give structure and consistency to this fragmented field of research. The results reveal that the field revolves around six thematic clusters of EF: 1) Soft underpinnings of EF, 2) Contextuality of EF, 3) Perception of EF, 4) Two-sided effects of EF, 5) Multi-stage EF effects, and 6) Institutional drivers of EF. An integrative framework of the positive and negative effects of entrepreneurial failure is proposed, and a research agenda is suggested.

Author details:Wojciech CzakonORCiDGND, Patrycja KlimasORCiD, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, João Ferreira, Pedro M. VeigaORCiDGND, Sascha KrausORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-608663
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60866
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Structuring a widely overlooked field of research
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (177)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/30
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/04/30
Tag:entrepreneurial failure; entrepreneurship; failure outcomes; systematic review
Number of pages:36
Source:Entrepreneurship Research Journal, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1515/erj-2021-0328
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
