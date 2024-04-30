Five decades of corporate entrepreneurship research
- Research on corporate entrepreneurship—venturing activities by established corporations—has received increasing scholarly attention. We employ bibliometric methods to analyze the literature on corporate entrepreneurship published over the last five decades. Based on the results of citation and co-citation analyses, we reveal central works in the field and how they are interconnected. We investigate the underlying intellectual structure of the field. Our findings provide evidence of the growing maturity and interdisciplinarity of corporate entrepreneurship and provide insight into research themes. We find that resource-based view and its extensions still remain the predominant theoretical perspectives in the field. Drawing on these findings, we suggest directions for future research.
|Maria Glinyanova, Ricarda B. BounckenORCiDGND, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Antonio C. Cuenca BallesterORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60855
|Measuring and mapping the field
|2021/02/08
|2021
|2024/04/30
|bibliometric analysis; co-citation analysis; corporate entrepreneurship
|Int Entrep Manag J 17, 1731–1757 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11365-020-00711-9
