Literaturen des Bürgerkriegs

    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-89626-680-4
    Title of parent work (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Kultur- und Sozialgeschichte
    Publisher:Trafo
    Place of publishing:Berlin
    Editor(s):Anja Bandau, Albrecht Buschmann, Isabella von Treskow
    Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first publication:2008
    Publication year:2008
    Release date:2023/09/21
    Volume:6
    Number of pages:312
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
    DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

