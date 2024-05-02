Schließen

Hatching start-ups for sustainable growth

  • Business incubators hatch start-ups, helping them to survive their early stage and to create a solid foundation for sustainable growth by providing services and access to knowledge. The great practical relevance led to a strong interest of researchers and a high output of scholarly publications, which made the field complex and scattered. To organize the research on incubators and provide a systematic overview of the field, we conducted bibliometric performance analyses and science mappings. The performance analyses depict the temporal development of the number of incubator publications and their citations, the most cited and most productive journals, countries, and authors, and the 20 most cited articles. The author keyword co-occurrence analysis distinguishes six, and the bibliographic coupling seven research themes. Based on a content analysis of the science mappings, we propose a research framework for future research on business incubators.

Metadaten
Author details:Kameliya Deyanova, Nataliia BrehmerORCiD, Artur LapidusORCiD, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Steve WalshORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-608434
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60843
ISSN:1863-6683
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A bibliometric review on business incubators
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (169)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/30
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/02
Tag:bibliometric analysis; business incubators; nascent entrepreneurs; start-ups
Issue:7
Number of pages:29
Source:Rev Manag Sci 16, 2083–2109 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11846-022-00525-9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

