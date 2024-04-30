Design thinking for innovation
- Purpose – Design thinking has become an omnipresent process to foster innovativeness in various fields. Due to its popularity in both practice and theory, the number of publications has been growing rapidly. The authors aim to develop a research framework that reflects the current state of research and allows for the identification of research gaps. Design/methodology/approach – The authors conduct a systematic literature review based on 164 scholarly articles on design thinking. Findings – This study proposes a framework, which identifies individual and organizational context factors, the stages of a typical design thinking process with its underlying principles and tools, and the individual as well as organizational outcomes of a design thinking project. Originality/value – Whereas previous reviews focused on particular aspects of design thinking, such as its characteristics, the organizational culture as a context factor or its role on new product development, the authors provide a holistic overview of the current state ofPurpose – Design thinking has become an omnipresent process to foster innovativeness in various fields. Due to its popularity in both practice and theory, the number of publications has been growing rapidly. The authors aim to develop a research framework that reflects the current state of research and allows for the identification of research gaps. Design/methodology/approach – The authors conduct a systematic literature review based on 164 scholarly articles on design thinking. Findings – This study proposes a framework, which identifies individual and organizational context factors, the stages of a typical design thinking process with its underlying principles and tools, and the individual as well as organizational outcomes of a design thinking project. Originality/value – Whereas previous reviews focused on particular aspects of design thinking, such as its characteristics, the organizational culture as a context factor or its role on new product development, the authors provide a holistic overview of the current state of research.…
|Author details:
|Nicolas Rösch, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Sascha KrausORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-608341
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60834
|ISSN:
|1460-1060
|ISSN:
|1758-7115
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Context factors, process, and outcomes
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (176)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/03/21
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/04/30
|Tag:
|context factors; design thinking; outcomes; process; systematic literature review
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|19
|Source:
|European Journal of Innovation Management, Vol. 26 No. 7, pp. 160-176. https://doi.org/10.1108/EJIM-03-2022-0164
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 38 Handel, Kommunikation, Verkehr
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle