Design thinking for innovation

  • Purpose – Design thinking has become an omnipresent process to foster innovativeness in various fields. Due to its popularity in both practice and theory, the number of publications has been growing rapidly. The authors aim to develop a research framework that reflects the current state of research and allows for the identification of research gaps. Design/methodology/approach – The authors conduct a systematic literature review based on 164 scholarly articles on design thinking. Findings – This study proposes a framework, which identifies individual and organizational context factors, the stages of a typical design thinking process with its underlying principles and tools, and the individual as well as organizational outcomes of a design thinking project. Originality/value – Whereas previous reviews focused on particular aspects of design thinking, such as its characteristics, the organizational culture as a context factor or its role on new product development, the authors provide a holistic overview of the current state ofPurpose – Design thinking has become an omnipresent process to foster innovativeness in various fields. Due to its popularity in both practice and theory, the number of publications has been growing rapidly. The authors aim to develop a research framework that reflects the current state of research and allows for the identification of research gaps. Design/methodology/approach – The authors conduct a systematic literature review based on 164 scholarly articles on design thinking. Findings – This study proposes a framework, which identifies individual and organizational context factors, the stages of a typical design thinking process with its underlying principles and tools, and the individual as well as organizational outcomes of a design thinking project. Originality/value – Whereas previous reviews focused on particular aspects of design thinking, such as its characteristics, the organizational culture as a context factor or its role on new product development, the authors provide a holistic overview of the current state of research.show moreshow less

Author details:Nicolas Rösch, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Sascha KrausORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):Context factors, process, and outcomes
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (176)
Tag:context factors; design thinking; outcomes; process; systematic literature review
Source:European Journal of Innovation Management, Vol. 26 No. 7, pp. 160-176. https://doi.org/10.1108/EJIM-03-2022-0164
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
