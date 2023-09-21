Schließen

Relativierung des Bestandsschutzes durch Einflüsse des europäischen Umweltrechts?

  • »European Environmental Law and its Influence on Grandfathering – a Limiting Factor?«: How to deal with conflicts that arise between legally permitted activities and nature despite prior comprehensive environmental assessments? The author examines this question regarding EU species, habitat protection and environmental damage law. The material EU environmental law requirements for the use of permits are outlined, as well as the administrative instruments for their enforcement. A differentiation is made between permits under the Federal Immission Control Act and plan approvals.

Metadaten
Author details:Danbi Cho
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3790/978-3-428-58871-8
ISBN:978-3-428-18871-0
ISBN:978-3-428-58871-8
Title of parent work (German):Schriften zum Umweltrecht
Publisher:Duncker & Humblot
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Alexander WindofferGND, Christian BickenbachORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Alexander Windoffer
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/11/09
Release date:2023/09/21
Volume:201
Number of pages:397
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

