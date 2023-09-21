Relativierung des Bestandsschutzes durch Einflüsse des europäischen Umweltrechts?
- »European Environmental Law and its Influence on Grandfathering – a Limiting Factor?«: How to deal with conflicts that arise between legally permitted activities and nature despite prior comprehensive environmental assessments? The author examines this question regarding EU species, habitat protection and environmental damage law. The material EU environmental law requirements for the use of permits are outlined, as well as the administrative instruments for their enforcement. A differentiation is made between permits under the Federal Immission Control Act and plan approvals.
