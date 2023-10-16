About the mechanism of ultrasonically induced protein capsule formation
- In this paper, we propose a consistent mechanism of protein microcapsule formation upon ultrasound treatment. Aqueous suspensions of bovine serum albumin (BSA) microcapsules filled with toluene are prepared by use of high-intensity ultrasound following a reported method. Stabilization of the oil-in-water emulsion by the adsorption of the protein molecules at the interface of the emulsion droplets is accompanied by the creation of the cross-linked capsule shell due to formation of intermolecular disulfide bonds caused by highly reactive species like superoxide radicals generated sonochemically. The evidence for this mechanism, which until now remained elusive and was not proven properly, is presented based on experimental data from SDS-PAGE, Raman spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering.
|Author details:
|Ulrike DoeringORCiDGND, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND, Kosti TapioORCiD, Sophia Rosencrantz, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiD, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d0ra08100k
|ISSN:
|2046-2069
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35479145
|Title of parent work (English):
|RSC Advances : an international journal to further the chemical sciences / Royal Society of Chemistry
|Publisher:
|RSC Publishing
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/04/30
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/10/16
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|27
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|16152
|Last Page:
|16157
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 3.0 Unported