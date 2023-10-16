Schließen

About the mechanism of ultrasonically induced protein capsule formation

  • In this paper, we propose a consistent mechanism of protein microcapsule formation upon ultrasound treatment. Aqueous suspensions of bovine serum albumin (BSA) microcapsules filled with toluene are prepared by use of high-intensity ultrasound following a reported method. Stabilization of the oil-in-water emulsion by the adsorption of the protein molecules at the interface of the emulsion droplets is accompanied by the creation of the cross-linked capsule shell due to formation of intermolecular disulfide bonds caused by highly reactive species like superoxide radicals generated sonochemically. The evidence for this mechanism, which until now remained elusive and was not proven properly, is presented based on experimental data from SDS-PAGE, Raman spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering.

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike DoeringORCiDGND, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND, Kosti TapioORCiD, Sophia Rosencrantz, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiD, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d0ra08100k
ISSN:2046-2069
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35479145
Title of parent work (English):RSC Advances : an international journal to further the chemical sciences / Royal Society of Chemistry
Publisher:RSC Publishing
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/16
Volume:11
Issue:27
Number of pages:6
First page:16152
Last Page:16157
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 3.0 Unported

