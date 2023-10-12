Enhanced energy transfer to an optomechanical piston from indistinguishable photons

Funding institution:

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council Centre for Doctoral; Training in Controlled Quantum DynamicsUK Research & Innovation; (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC); Engineering and Physical Sciences Research CouncilUK Research &; Innovation (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council; (EPSRC) [EP/M009165/1, EP/S000755/1, EP/R045577/1]; Royal SocietyRoyal; Society of LondonEuropean Commission; EPSRCUK Research & Innovation; (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC); [EP/R045577/1, EP/M009165/1, EP/S000755/1] Funding Source: UKRI