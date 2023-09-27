Schließen

Gravitating exogenous shocks to the next normal through entrepreneurial coopetive interactions

  • Purpose: Entrepreneurship can be viewed as an individual or group pursuit of market opportunities irrespective of the context. But when an exogenous shock alters and permanently alters the known normal, entrepreneurs can do no more than cope with the immediate impact. Covid-19 changed the normal for every-one, and the current study aims to analyse how the pandemic changed the context and entrepreneurial perspective of business owners geographically located in different cultural environments. Various experiences impacted them as they tried to navigate and mitigate the effects of the crisis on the wider economy and their business. We seek to identify the probable relevant entrepreneurial configurations in which one or more combinations of antecedent conditions are needed to cause entrepreneurs to adapt their behavior in order to increase their coopetitive interactions further, to mitigate the effects of the crisis.Originality: To the best of our knowledge, this is the first empirical study to address an entrepreneurial phenomenon usingPurpose: Entrepreneurship can be viewed as an individual or group pursuit of market opportunities irrespective of the context. But when an exogenous shock alters and permanently alters the known normal, entrepreneurs can do no more than cope with the immediate impact. Covid-19 changed the normal for every-one, and the current study aims to analyse how the pandemic changed the context and entrepreneurial perspective of business owners geographically located in different cultural environments. Various experiences impacted them as they tried to navigate and mitigate the effects of the crisis on the wider economy and their business. We seek to identify the probable relevant entrepreneurial configurations in which one or more combinations of antecedent conditions are needed to cause entrepreneurs to adapt their behavior in order to increase their coopetitive interactions further, to mitigate the effects of the crisis.Originality: To the best of our knowledge, this is the first empirical study to address an entrepreneurial phenomenon using an integrative approach using PLS-SEM and fsQCA as separate prediction-oriented methods in order to validate the proposed conceptual model and to create a preliminary scaffolding for building the Theory of Unplanned Behavior in a crisis context.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:George Bogdan Drăgan, Wissal Ben Arfi, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Aymen AmmariORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbusres.2022.113627
ISSN:0148-2963
Title of parent work (English):Journal of business research
Subtitle (English):a PLS-SEM and fsQCA approach
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/09
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/09/27
Tag:PLS-SEM; entrepreneurial behavior; entrepreneurial coopetitive interactions; fsQCA; next normal; theory of unplanned behavior
Volume:157
Article number:113627
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.