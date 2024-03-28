Schließen

Effective mass enhancement and ultrafast electron dynamics of Au(111) surface state coupled to a quantum well

  • We show that, although the equilibrium band dispersion of the Shockley-type surface state of two-dimensional Au(111) quantum films grown on W(110) does not deviate from the expected free-electron-like behavior, its nonequilibrium energy-momentum dispersion probed by time- and angle-resolved photoemission exhibits a remarkable kink above the Fermi level due to a significant enhancement of the effective mass. The kink is pronounced for certain thicknesses of the Au quantum well and vanishes in the very thin limit. We identify the kink as induced by the coupling between the Au(111) surface state and emergent quantum-well states which probe directly the buried gold-tungsten interface. The signatures of the coupling are further revealed by our time-resolved measurements which show that surface state and quantum-well states thermalize together behaving as dynamically locked electron populations. In particular, relaxation of hot carriers following laser excitation is similar for both surface state and quantum-well states and much slower thanWe show that, although the equilibrium band dispersion of the Shockley-type surface state of two-dimensional Au(111) quantum films grown on W(110) does not deviate from the expected free-electron-like behavior, its nonequilibrium energy-momentum dispersion probed by time- and angle-resolved photoemission exhibits a remarkable kink above the Fermi level due to a significant enhancement of the effective mass. The kink is pronounced for certain thicknesses of the Au quantum well and vanishes in the very thin limit. We identify the kink as induced by the coupling between the Au(111) surface state and emergent quantum-well states which probe directly the buried gold-tungsten interface. The signatures of the coupling are further revealed by our time-resolved measurements which show that surface state and quantum-well states thermalize together behaving as dynamically locked electron populations. In particular, relaxation of hot carriers following laser excitation is similar for both surface state and quantum-well states and much slower than expected for a bulk metallic system. The influence of quantum confinement on the interplay between elementary scattering processes of the electrons at the surface and ultrafast carrier transport in the direction perpendicular to the surface is shown to be the reason for the slow electron dynamics.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andrei VarykhalovORCiDGND, Friedrich FreyseORCiD, Irene AguileraORCiD, Marco BattiatoORCiD, Maxim KrivenkovORCiDGND, Dmitry MarchenkoORCiDGND, Gustav BihlmayerORCiD, Stefan Blugel, Oliver RaderORCiDGND, Jaime Sanchez-BarrigaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevResearch.2.013343
ISSN:0031-9007
Title of parent work (English):Physical Review Research
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:Ridge, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/19
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/03/28
Tag:AG; Flims
Volume:2
Issue:1
Article number:013343
Number of pages:9
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1354

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.