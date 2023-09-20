Schließen

Strategic management in public administration

  • Strategic management is the deliberate engagement of an administration with the challenges of fulfilling its mission and ensuring and improving its ability to act by clarifying measures of success, an understanding of how to influence patterns of action, and organiza-tional learning. In this respect, it is not just about planning, but about an understanding of the emerging strategies of the administration in fulfilling its tasks and the use of opportunities for performance improvement, taking into account stakeholder expectations, resource base and organizational capabilities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:John SiegelORCiDGND, Isabella ProellerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4337/9781800375499.strategic
ISBN:978-1-80037-548-2
ISBN:978-1-80037-549-9
Title of parent work (English):Elgar encyclopedia of public management
Publisher:Edward Elgar Publishing
Place of publishing:Cheltenham
Editor(s):Kuno Schedler
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:change; digitalization; leadership; performance; strategy
Number of pages:5
First page:302
Last Page:306
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.