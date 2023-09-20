Schließen

'Tools' in public management

  • Tools are methods or procedures, and thus operational patterns of action, applied in public administrations to solve standard problems. It is also possible to consider them as structured communication according to professional standards aiming at complexity reduction. Regularly, tools in management stem on a deductive-synoptic rationale offering a seemingly ‘objective’ decision basis. They have a strong formative influence on the organization, regularly also beyond the intended effects. The prominence of tools is sometimes confused with management as such, e.g. introducing tools is mistaken as equivalent to managing for a particular purpose. However, tools have to be closely and carefully managed regarding the objectives and purposes they should serve.

