Schließen

Resilience through digitalisation

  • This article examines public service resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and studies the switch to telework due to social distancing measures. We argue that the pandemic and related policies led to increasing demands on public organisations and their employees. Following the job demands-resources model, we argue that resilience only can arise in the presence of resources for buffering these demands. Survey data were collected from 1,189 German public employees, 380 participants were included for analysis. The results suggest that the public service was resilient against the crisis and that the shift to telework was not as demanding as expected.

Download full text files

  • 168.pdfeng
    (863KB)

    SHA-512c65f9e09e8e048f610babf35391eb8e40868b5c23d388df91fc22706dc93093cbbcef72e8f3b72f635dc150de61162479cce7e3b332dab65d2f642153089da5a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Caroline FischerORCiDGND, John SiegelGND, Isabella ProellerORCiDGND, Nicolas DrathschmidtORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-608040
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60804
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):how individual and organisational resources affect public employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (168)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/22
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/02
Tag:capacity; digitalisation; innovation; job demands-resources model; multi-level study; resilience; telework; work-place behavior
Issue:4
Number of pages:30
Source:Public Management Review 2023, VOL. 25, NO. 4, 808–835 https://doi.org/10.1080/14719037.2022.2037014
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.