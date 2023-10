Investigation of metal-halide-perovskites by state-of-the-art synchrotron-radiation methods

My thesis chiefly aims to shed light on the favourable properties of LHP semiconductors from the point of view of their electronic structure. Currently, various hypotheses are circulating to explain the exceptionally favourable transport properties of LHPs. Seeking an explanation for the low non-radiative recombination rates and long carrier lifetimes is particularly interesting to the halide perovskites research community. The first part of this work investigates the two main hypotheses that are believed to play a significant role: the existence of a giant Rashba effect and large polarons. The experimental method of ARPES is mainly applied to verify their credibility. The first hypothesis presumes that a giant Rashba effect restricts the recombination losses of the charge carriers by making the band gap slightly indirect. The Rashba effect is based on a strong SOC that could appear in LHPs thanks to incorporating the heavy element Pb in their structure. Earlier experimental work had pointed out this effect at the VBM of a hybrid

My thesis chiefly aims to shed light on the favourable properties of LHP semiconductors from the point of view of their electronic structure. Currently, various hypotheses are circulating to explain the exceptionally favourable transport properties of LHPs. Seeking an explanation for the low non-radiative recombination rates and long carrier lifetimes is particularly interesting to the halide perovskites research community. The first part of this work investigates the two main hypotheses that are believed to play a significant role: the existence of a giant Rashba effect and large polarons. The experimental method of ARPES is mainly applied to verify their credibility. The first hypothesis presumes that a giant Rashba effect restricts the recombination losses of the charge carriers by making the band gap slightly indirect. The Rashba effect is based on a strong SOC that could appear in LHPs thanks to incorporating the heavy element Pb in their structure. Earlier experimental work had pointed out this effect at the VBM of a hybrid LHP as a viable explanation for the long lifetimes of the charge carriers. My systematic ARPES studies on hybrid MAPbBr3 and spin-resolved ARPES studies on the inorganic CsPbBr3 disprove the presence of any Rashba effect in the VBM of the reported order of magnitude. Therefore, neither the spin texture nor an indirect band gap character at the VBM in the bulk or at the surface can explain the high efficiency of LHP. In case of existence, this effect is in terms of the Rashba parameter at least a factor of a hundred smaller than previously assumed. The second hypothesis proposes large polaron formation in the electronic structure of LHPs and attributes it to their high defect tolerance and low non-radiative recombination rate. Because the perovskite structure consists of negative and positive ions, polarons of this kind can be expected due to the Coulomb interaction between carriers and the polar lattice at intermediate electron-phonon coupling strength. Their existence is proposed to screen the carriers and defects to avoid recombination and trapping, thus leading to long carrier lifetimes. ARPES results by one group supported this assumption, reporting a 50% effective mass enhancement over the theoretical effective mass for CsPbBr3 in the orthorhombic structure. The current thesis examines this hypothesis experimentally by photon-energy-dependent ARPES spectra and theoretically by GW band calculations of CsPbBr3 perovskites. The investigation is based on the fact that a polaron contribution in charge transport can become evident by an increase of the effective mass as measured by ARPES over the calculated one without polaron effects. However, my experiments on crystalline CsPbBr3 did not imply a larger effective mass for which one could postulate large polarons. In fact, the effective masses determined from ARPES agree with that of theoretical predictions. The second part of my thesis thoroughly investigates the possibility of spontaneously magnetizing LHPs by introducing Mn2+ ions. Mn doping was reported to cause ferromagnetism in one of the most common LHPs, MAPbI3, mediated by super-exchange. The current work investigates the magnetic properties of a wide concentration range of Mn-doped MAPbI3 and triple-cation films by XAS, XMCD, and SQUID measurements. Based on the XAS line shape and a sum-rule analysis of the XMCD spectra, a pure Mn2+ configuration has been confirmed. Negative Curie temperatures are extracted from fitting the magnetization with a Curie-Weiss law. However, a remanent magnetization, which would be an indication of the absence of ferromagnetism down to 2K. As far as the double exchange is concerned, the element-specific XAS excludes a sufficient amount of Mn3+ as a prerequisite for this mechanism. All the findings show no evidence of significant double exchange or ferromagnetism in Mn-doped LHPs. The magnetic behavior is paramagnetic rather than ferromagnetic. In the dissertation's last chapter, orthorhombic features of CsPbBr3 are revealed by ARPES, including an extra VBM at the Γ-point. The VBM of CsPbBr3 shows a temperature-dependent splitting, which decreases by 190 meV between 38K and 300K and tracks a shift of a saddle point at the cubic M-point. It is possible to reproduce the energy shift using an atomic model with a larger unit cell for room temperature, allowing local inversion symmetry breaking. This indicates the importance of electric dipoles for the inorganic LHPs, which may contribute to their high efficiency by breaking inversion symmetry and a Berry-phase effect.

