Schließen

Missing out on life

  • Mobile devices have become an integral part of everyday life due to their portability. As literature shows, technology use is not only beneficial but also has dark sides, such as addiction. Parents face the need to balance perceived benefits and risks of children’s exposure to mobile technologies. However, no study has uncovered what kind of benefits and concerns parents consider when implementing technology-related rules. We built on qualitative responses of 300 parents of children aged two to thirteen to explore concerns about, and perceived benefits of children’s smartphone and tablet usage, as well as the rules parents have developed regarding technology use. Findings point to concerns regarding children’s development, as well as benefits for both children and parents, and ultimately to new insights about mobile technology mediation. These results provide practical guidance for parents, physicians and mobile industry stakeholders, trying to ensure that children are acting responsibly with mobile technology.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cora Bergert, Antonia KösterGND, Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND, Ofir Turel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30844/wi_2020_f1-bergert
ISBN:978-3-95545-335-0
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 15th International Conference on Wirtschaftsinformatik : WI2020 Zentrale Tracks
Subtitle (English):parental perceptions of children’s mobile technology use
Publisher:GITO Verlag für Industrielle Informationstechnik und Organisation
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/09/27
Tag:children
mobile technology; parental mediation; rules; smartphone
Number of pages:16
First page:568
Last Page:583
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.