Internet users commonly agree that it is important for them to protect their personal data. However, the same users readily disclose their data when requested by an online service. The dichotomy between privacy attitude and actual behaviour is commonly referred to as the “privacy paradox”. Over twenty years of research were not able to provide one comprehensive explanation for the paradox and seems even further from providing actual means to overcome the paradox. We argue that the privacy paradox is not just an instantiation of the attitude-behaviour gap. Instead, we introduce a new paradigm explaining the paradox as the result of attitude-intention and intentionbehaviour gaps. Historically, motivational goal-setting psychologists addressed the issue of intentionbehaviour gaps in terms of the Rubicon Model of Action Phases and argued that commitment and volitional strength are an essential mechanism that fuel intentions and translate them into action. Thus, in this study we address the privacy paradox from a motivational psychological perspective by developing two interventions on Facebook and assess whether the 287 participants of our online experiment actually change their privacy behaviour. The results demonstrate the presence of an intentionbehaviour gap and the efficacy of our interventions in reducing the privacy paradox.

