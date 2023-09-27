How messy is your news feed

Jana Gundlach, Antonia Köster, Hanna Krasnova, Monideepa Tarafdar Social Networking Sites (SNSs) are pervasive in our daily lives. However, emerging reports suggest that people are increasingly dissatisfied with their experience of SNSs News Feeds. Motivated by the cognitive load theory, the paper postulates that arrangement and presentation of information are important constituents of one’s Facebook News Feed experience. Integrating these factors into the novel concept of ‘perceived disorder’, this paper hypothesizes that the perception of disorder elicited by the Facebook News Feed plays an important role in causing discontinuance intentions. Drawing on the Stressor-Strain-Outcome Model, we suggest that perceived disorder leads to SNS discontinuance intention and is partially mediated by SNS fatigue. The paper uses the responses of 268 Facebook users to investigate these relationships and introduces perceived disorder as a novel stressor. Besides adding to the existing body of literature, these insights are of relevance to internet service providers, policy makers and SNS users.