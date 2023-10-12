Schließen

Adequate basis for the data-driven and machine-learning-based identification

  Process mining (PM) has established itself in recent years as a main method for visualizing and analyzing processes. However, the identification of knowledge has not been addressed adequately because PM aims solely at data-driven discovering, monitoring, and improving real-world processes from event logs available in various information systems. The following paper, therefore, outlines a novel systematic analysis view on tools for data-driven and machine learning (ML)-based identification of knowledge-intensive target processes. To support the effectiveness of the identification process, the main contributions of this study are (1) to design a procedure for a systematic review and analysis for the selection of relevant dimensions, (2) to identify different categories of dimensions as evaluation metrics to select source systems, algorithms, and tools for PM and ML as well as include them in a multi-dimensional grid box model, (3) to select and assess the most relevant dimensions of the model, (4) to identify and assess source systems, algorithms, and tools in order to find evidence for the selected dimensions, and (5) to assess the relevance and applicability of the conceptualization and design procedure for tool selection in data-driven and ML-based process mining research.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcel RojahnORCiD, Maximilian AmbrosORCiD, Tibebu Biru, Hermann Krallmann, Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Marcus GrumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-42505-9_48
ISBN:978-3-031-42504-2
ISBN:978-3-031-42505-9
Title of parent work (English):Artificial intelligence and soft computing
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Leszek Rutkowski, Rafał Scherer, Marcin Korytkowski, Witold Pedrycz, Ryszard Tadeusiewicz, Jacek M. Zurada
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/09/14
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/10/12
Tag:data mining; knowledge engineering; various applications
Number of pages:19
First page:570
Last Page:588
Peer review:Referiert

