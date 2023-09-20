Schließen

Conception of subject-oriented learning

  • Competence development must change at all didactic levels to meet the new requirements triggered by digitization. Unlike classic learning theories and the resulting popular approaches (e.g., sender-receiver model), future-oriented vocational training must include new learning theory impulses in the discussion about competence acquisition. On the one hand, these impulses are often very well elaborated on the theoretical side, but the transfer into innovative learning environments - such as learning factories - is often still missing. On the other hand, actual learning factory (design) approaches often concentrate primarily on the technical side. Subject-oriented learning theory enables the design of competence development-oriented vocational training projectsin learning factories in which persons can obtain relevant competencies for digitization. At the same time, such learning theory approaches assume a potentially infinite number of learning interests and reasons. Following this, competence development is always located in anCompetence development must change at all didactic levels to meet the new requirements triggered by digitization. Unlike classic learning theories and the resulting popular approaches (e.g., sender-receiver model), future-oriented vocational training must include new learning theory impulses in the discussion about competence acquisition. On the one hand, these impulses are often very well elaborated on the theoretical side, but the transfer into innovative learning environments - such as learning factories - is often still missing. On the other hand, actual learning factory (design) approaches often concentrate primarily on the technical side. Subject-oriented learning theory enables the design of competence development-oriented vocational training projectsin learning factories in which persons can obtain relevant competencies for digitization. At the same time, such learning theory approaches assume a potentially infinite number of learning interests and reasons. Following this, competence development is always located in an institutional or organizational context. The paper conceptionally answers how this theoryimmanent challenge is synthesizable with the reality of organizationally competence development requirements.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Malte TeichmannORCiDGND, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4457995
ISSN:1556-5068
Title of parent work (English):SSRN eLibrary / Social Science Research Network
Subtitle (English):ameso-didactic design framework for learning scenarios for manufacturing
Publisher:Social Science Electronic Publ.
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/05/24
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/09/20
Tag:action problems; didactic concept; didactic framework; learning scenario for manufacturing; subject-oriented learning
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

