Technology as a source of power
- Since the beginning of the recent global refugee crisis, researchers have been tackling many of its associated aspects, investigating how we can help to alleviate this crisis, in particular, using ICTs capabilities. In our research, we investigated the use of ICT solutions by refugees to foster the social inclusion process in the host community. To tackle this topic, we conducted thirteen interviews with Syrian refugees in Germany. Our findings reveal different ICT usages by refugees and how these contribute to feeling empowered. Moreover, we show the sources of empowerment for refugees that are gained by ICT use. Finally, we identified the two types of social inclusion benefits that were derived from empowerment sources. Our results provide practical implications to different stakeholders and decision-makers on how ICT usage can empower refugees, which can foster the social inclusion of refugees, and what should be considered to support them in their integration effort.
|Author details:
|Safa’a AbujarourORCiDGND, Antonia KösterGND, Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND, Manuel WiescheORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-607491
|URL:
|https://hdl.handle.net/10125/70936
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60749
|ISBN:
|978-0-9981331-4-0
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Exploring how ICT use contributes to the social inclusion of refugees in Germany
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (190)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/05
|Publication year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Creating corporation:
|Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences
|Release date:
|2024/04/26
|Tag:
|culture, identity, and inclusion; empowerment; ict; refugees; social inclusion; technology
|Number of pages:
|10
|Source:
|http://hdl.handle.net/10125/70936
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle