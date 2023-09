Development of electrochemical antibody-based and enzymatic assays for mycotoxin analysis in food

Electrochemical methods are promising to meet the demand for easy-to-use devices monitoring key parameters in the food industry. Many companies run own lab procedures for mycotoxin analysis, but it is a major goal to simplify the analysis. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay using horseradish peroxidase as enzymatic label, together with 3,3',5,5' tetramethylbenzidine (TMB)/H2O2 as substrates allows sensitive mycotoxin detection with optical detection methods. For the miniaturization of the detection step, an electrochemical system for mycotoxin analysis was developed. To this end, the electrochemical detection of TMB was studied by cyclic voltammetry on different screen-printed electrodes (carbon and gold) and at different pH values (pH 1 and pH 4). A stable electrode reaction, which is the basis for the further construction of the electrochemical detection system, could be achieved at pH 1 on gold electrodes. An amperometric detection method for oxidized TMB, using a custom-made flow cell for screen-printed electrodes, was

Electrochemical methods are promising to meet the demand for easy-to-use devices monitoring key parameters in the food industry. Many companies run own lab procedures for mycotoxin analysis, but it is a major goal to simplify the analysis. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay using horseradish peroxidase as enzymatic label, together with 3,3',5,5' tetramethylbenzidine (TMB)/H2O2 as substrates allows sensitive mycotoxin detection with optical detection methods. For the miniaturization of the detection step, an electrochemical system for mycotoxin analysis was developed. To this end, the electrochemical detection of TMB was studied by cyclic voltammetry on different screen-printed electrodes (carbon and gold) and at different pH values (pH 1 and pH 4). A stable electrode reaction, which is the basis for the further construction of the electrochemical detection system, could be achieved at pH 1 on gold electrodes. An amperometric detection method for oxidized TMB, using a custom-made flow cell for screen-printed electrodes, was established and applied for a competitive magnetic bead-based immunoassay for the mycotoxin ochratoxin A. A limit of detection of 150 pM (60 ng/L) could be obtained and the results were verified with optical detection. The applicability of the magnetic bead-based immunoassay was tested in spiked beer using a handheld potentiostat connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone for amperometric detection allowing to quantify ochratoxin A down to 1.2 nM (0.5 µg/L). Based on the developed electrochemical detection system for TMB, the applicability of the approach was demonstrated with a magnetic bead-based immunoassay for the ergot alkaloid, ergometrine. Under optimized assay conditions a limit of detection of 3 nM (1 µg/L) was achieved and in spiked rye flour samples ergometrine levels in a range from 25 to 250 µg/kg could be quantified. All results were verified with optical detection. The developed electrochemical detection method for TMB gives great promise for the detection of TMB in many other HRP-based assays. A new sensing approach, based on an enzymatic electrochemical detection system for the mycotoxin fumonisin B1 was established using an Aspergillus niger fumonisin amine oxidase (AnFAO). AnFAO was produced recombinantly in E. coli as maltose-binding protein fusion protein and catalyzes the oxidative deamination of fumonisins, producing hydrogen peroxide. It was found that AnFAO has a high storage and temperature stability. The enzyme was coupled covalently to magnetic particles, and the enzymatically produced H2O2 in the reaction with fumonisin B1 was detected amperometrically in a flow injection system using Prussian blue/carbon electrodes and the custom-made wall-jet flow cell. Fumonisin B1 could be quantified down to 1.5 µM (≈ 1 mg/L). The developed system represents a new approach to detect mycotoxins using enzymes and electrochemical methods.

