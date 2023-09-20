Aiming for knowledge-transfer-optimizing intelligent cyber-physical systems
Since more and more production tasks are enabled by Industry 4.0 techniques, the number of knowledge-intensive production tasks increases as trivial tasks can be automated and only non-trivial tasks demand human-machine interactions. With this, challenges regarding the competence of production workers, the complexity of tasks and stickiness of required knowledge occur [1]. Furthermore, workers experience time pressure which can lead to a decrease in output quality. Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) have the potential to assist workers in knowledge-intensive work grounded on quantitative insights about knowledge transfer activities [2]. By providing contextual and situational awareness as well as complex classification and selection algorithms, CPS are able to ease knowledge transfer in a way that production time and quality is improved significantly. CPS have only been used for direct production and process optimization, knowledge transfers have only been regarded in assistance systems with little contextual awareness. Embedding production and knowledge transfer optimization thus show potential for further improvements. This contribution outlines the requirements and a framework to design these systems. It accounts for the relevant factors.
|Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Christof ThimORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-90700-6_16
|Towards sustainable customization : cridging smart products and manufacturing systems
|2021/11/01
|human-machine-interaction; smart automation; smart production
