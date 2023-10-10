Unroofing the Ladakh Batholith: constraints from autochthonous molasse of the Indus Basin, NW Himalaya
- The Indus Molasse records orogenic sedimentation associated with uplift and erosion of the southern margin of Asia in the course of ongoing India-Eurasia collision. Detailed field investigation clarifies the nature and extent of the depositional contact between this molasse and the underlying basement units. We report the first dataset on detrital zircon U-Pb ages, Hf isotopes and apatite U-Pb ages for the autochthonous molasse in the Indus Suture Zone. A latest Oligocene depositional age is proposed on the basis of the youngest detrital zircon U-Pb age peak and is consistent with published biostratigraphic data. Multiple provenance indicators suggest exclusively northerly derivation with no input from India in the lowermost parts of the section. The results provide constraints on the uplift and erosion history of the Ladakh Range following the initial India-Asia collision.
|Author details:
|Renjie ZhouORCiD, Jonathan C. AitchisonORCiD, Kapesa LokhoORCiD, Edward SobelORCiDGND, Yuexing Feng, Jian-xin Zhao
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1144/jgs2019-188
|ISSN:
|0016-7649
|ISSN:
|2041-479X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of the Geological Society
|Publisher:
|Geological Society (London)
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/07/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/10/10
|Volume:
|177
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|818
|Last Page:
|825
|Funding institution:
|University of QueenslandUniversity of Queensland; Australia-Germany; Joint Research Co-operation Scheme [2016001932]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International