Unroofing the Ladakh Batholith: constraints from autochthonous molasse of the Indus Basin, NW Himalaya

Renjie Zhou, Jonathan C. Aitchison, Kapesa Lokho, Edward Sobel, Yuexing Feng, Jian-xin Zhao The Indus Molasse records orogenic sedimentation associated with uplift and erosion of the southern margin of Asia in the course of ongoing India-Eurasia collision. Detailed field investigation clarifies the nature and extent of the depositional contact between this molasse and the underlying basement units. We report the first dataset on detrital zircon U-Pb ages, Hf isotopes and apatite U-Pb ages for the autochthonous molasse in the Indus Suture Zone. A latest Oligocene depositional age is proposed on the basis of the youngest detrital zircon U-Pb age peak and is consistent with published biostratigraphic data. Multiple provenance indicators suggest exclusively northerly derivation with no input from India in the lowermost parts of the section. The results provide constraints on the uplift and erosion history of the Ladakh Range following the initial India-Asia collision.