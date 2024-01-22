Schließen

An unusual encounter with oneself

  Helping overcome distance, the use of videoconferencing tools has surged during the pandemic. To shed light on the consequences of videoconferencing at work, this study takes a granular look at the implications of the self-view feature for meeting outcomes. Building on self-awareness research and self-regulation theory, we argue that by heightening the state of self-awareness, self-view engagement depletes participants' mental resources and thereby can undermine online meeting outcomes. Evaluation of our theoretical model on a sample of 179 employees reveals a nuanced picture. Self-view engagement while speaking and while listening is positively associated with self-awareness, which, in turn, is negatively associated with satisfaction with meeting process, perceived productivity, and meeting enjoyment. The criticality of the communication role is put forward: looking at self while listening to other attendees has a negative direct and indirect effect on meeting outcomes; however, looking at self while speaking produces equivocal effects.

Metadaten
Author details:Olga AbramovaGND, Margarita GladkayaORCiDGND, Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/icis2021/is_future_work/is_future_work/16
Title of parent work (English):ICIS 2021: IS and the future of work
Subtitle (English):exploring the impact of self-view on online meeting outcomes
Publisher:AIS Electronic Library (AISeL)
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/22
Article number:2134
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

