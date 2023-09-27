Schließen

Examining social media as a driver of perfectionism

  • Perfectionism is a personality disposition characterized by setting extremely high performance-standards coupled with critical self-evaluations. Often conceived as positive, perfectionism can yield not only beneficial but also deleterious outcomes ranging from anxiety to burnout. In this proposal, we set out to investigate the role of the technology and, particularly, social media in individuals’ strivings for perfection. We lay down theoretical bases for the possibility that social media plays a role in the development of perfectionism. To empirically test the hypothesized relationship, we propose a comprehensive study design based on the experience sampling method. Lastly, we provide an overview of the planned analysis and future steps.

Metadaten
Author details:Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND, Fenne große DetersORCiDGND, Margarita GladkayaORCiD
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/pacis2021/260
ISBN:978-1-7336325-7-7
Title of parent work (English):PACIS 2021 proceedings
Publisher:AIS Electronic Library (AISeL)
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/27
Article number:515
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

