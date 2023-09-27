Examining social media as a driver of perfectionism
- Perfectionism is a personality disposition characterized by setting extremely high performance-standards coupled with critical self-evaluations. Often conceived as positive, perfectionism can yield not only beneficial but also deleterious outcomes ranging from anxiety to burnout. In this proposal, we set out to investigate the role of the technology and, particularly, social media in individuals’ strivings for perfection. We lay down theoretical bases for the possibility that social media plays a role in the development of perfectionism. To empirically test the hypothesized relationship, we propose a comprehensive study design based on the experience sampling method. Lastly, we provide an overview of the planned analysis and future steps.
