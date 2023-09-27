Schließen

  Recent spikes in social networking site (SNS) usage times have launched investigations into reasons for excessive SNS usage. Extending research on social factors (i.e., fear of missing out), this study considers the News Feed setup. More specifically, we suggest that the order of the News Feed (chronological vs. algorithmically assembled posts) affects usage behaviors. Against the background of the variable reward schedule, this study hypothesizes that the different orders exert serendipity differently. Serendipity, termed as unexpected lucky encounters with information, resembles variable rewards. Studies have evidenced a relation between variable rewards and excessive behaviors. Similarly, we hypothesize that order-induced serendipitous encounters affect SNS usage times and explore this link in a two-wave survey with an experimental setup (users using either chronological or algorithmic News Feeds). While theoretically extending explanations for increased SNS usage times by considering the News Feed order, practically the study will offer recommendations for relevant stakeholders.

Metadaten
Author details:Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND, Jana Gundlach, Annika BaumannORCiDGND
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/pacis2022/271
ISBN:9781958200018
Title of parent work (English):PACIS 2022 proceedings
Subtitle (English):the effect of news feed serendipity on social networking site sage
Publisher:AIS Electronic Library (AISeL)
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/09/27
Article number:1740
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

