Coming back for more
- Recent spikes in social networking site (SNS) usage times have launched investigations into reasons for excessive SNS usage. Extending research on social factors (i.e., fear of missing out), this study considers the News Feed setup. More specifically, we suggest that the order of the News Feed (chronological vs. algorithmically assembled posts) affects usage behaviors. Against the background of the variable reward schedule, this study hypothesizes that the different orders exert serendipity differently. Serendipity, termed as unexpected lucky encounters with information, resembles variable rewards. Studies have evidenced a relation between variable rewards and excessive behaviors. Similarly, we hypothesize that order-induced serendipitous encounters affect SNS usage times and explore this link in a two-wave survey with an experimental setup (users using either chronological or algorithmic News Feeds). While theoretically extending explanations for increased SNS usage times by considering the News Feed order, practically the study willRecent spikes in social networking site (SNS) usage times have launched investigations into reasons for excessive SNS usage. Extending research on social factors (i.e., fear of missing out), this study considers the News Feed setup. More specifically, we suggest that the order of the News Feed (chronological vs. algorithmically assembled posts) affects usage behaviors. Against the background of the variable reward schedule, this study hypothesizes that the different orders exert serendipity differently. Serendipity, termed as unexpected lucky encounters with information, resembles variable rewards. Studies have evidenced a relation between variable rewards and excessive behaviors. Similarly, we hypothesize that order-induced serendipitous encounters affect SNS usage times and explore this link in a two-wave survey with an experimental setup (users using either chronological or algorithmic News Feeds). While theoretically extending explanations for increased SNS usage times by considering the News Feed order, practically the study will offer recommendations for relevant stakeholders.…
|Author details:
|Hanna KrasnovaORCiDGND, Jana Gundlach, Annika BaumannORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://aisel.aisnet.org/pacis2022/271
|ISBN:
|9781958200018
|Title of parent work (English):
|PACIS 2022 proceedings
|Subtitle (English):
|the effect of news feed serendipity on social networking site sage
|Publisher:
|AIS Electronic Library (AISeL)
|Place of publishing:
|[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/09/27
|Article number:
|1740
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar