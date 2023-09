Sulfobetainhydrogele mit biomedizinischem Anwendungspotential und deren Netzwerkcharakterisierung im Gleichgewichtsquellzustand

In this current thesis, mechanically stable hydrogels were successfully synthesized via free radical polymerization (FRP) in water. In particular, the sulfobetaine SPE served as a monomer. This was reacted with the crosslinker TMBEMPA/Br prepared via first- and second-order nucleophilic substitution, respectively. The resulting networks were analyzed in the equilibrium swelling state mainly by low-field nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), scanning electron microscopy with cryogenic technique (cryo-REM), dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA), rheology, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC). The hierarchical network was then used for matrix-controlled mineralization of calcium phosphate and carbonate. Using the alternate soaking method and varying mineralization parameters such as pH, concentration c and temperature T, different modifications of calcium phosphate could be generated. The resulting hybrid material was analyzed qualitatively by X-ray powder

In this current thesis, mechanically stable hydrogels were successfully synthesized via free radical polymerization (FRP) in water. In particular, the sulfobetaine SPE served as a monomer. This was reacted with the crosslinker TMBEMPA/Br prepared via first- and second-order nucleophilic substitution, respectively. The resulting networks were analyzed in the equilibrium swelling state mainly by low-field nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), scanning electron microscopy with cryogenic technique (cryo-REM), dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA), rheology, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC). The hierarchical network was then used for matrix-controlled mineralization of calcium phosphate and carbonate. Using the alternate soaking method and varying mineralization parameters such as pH, concentration c and temperature T, different modifications of calcium phosphate could be generated. The resulting hybrid material was analyzed qualitatively by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), attenuated total reflection Fourier transformed infrared spectroscopy (ATR-FTIR), Raman spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDXS) and optical microscopy (OM) as well as quantitatively by gravimetry and TGA. For the potential use in medical technology, e.g. as implant material, the basic assessment of the interaction between hydrogel or hybrid material and different cell types is essential. For this purpose, different cell types, such as amoeba, bacteria and adult stem cells, were used. The interaction with peptide sequences of phages completes the biological subchapter. Hydrogels can be used in many different ways. This thesis therefore includes further project perspectives, also outside the biomedical application spectrum. Thus, first approaches to serial or customized production via the "inkjet" process could be achieved. To make this possible, other synthesis strategies such as photopolymerization and redox-initiated polymerization were successfully exploited. The suitability as filter material or superabsorbent was also analyzed.

