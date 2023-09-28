BLF1-Mode of Action in Barley Leaf Size Control

Establishment of final leaf size in plants represents a complex mechanism that relies on the precise regulation of two interconnected cellular processes, cell division and cell expansion. In previous work, the barley protein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1) was identified as a novel negative regulator of cell proliferation, that mainly limits leaf growth in the width direction. Here I identified a novel RING/U-box protein that interacts with BLF1 through a yeast two hybrid screen. Using BiFC, Co-IP and FRET I confirmed the interaction of the two proteins in planta. Enrichment of the BLF1-mEGFP fusion protein and the increase of the FRET signal upon MG132 treatment of tobacco plants, together with an in vivo ubiquitylation assay in bacteria, confirmed that the RING/U-box E3 interacts with BLF1 to mediate its ubiquitylation and degradation by the 26S proteasome system. Consistent with regulation of endogenous BLF1 in barley by proteasomal degradation, inhibition of the proteasome by bortezomib treatment on BLF1-vYFP transgenic barley plants also

Establishment of final leaf size in plants represents a complex mechanism that relies on the precise regulation of two interconnected cellular processes, cell division and cell expansion. In previous work, the barley protein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1) was identified as a novel negative regulator of cell proliferation, that mainly limits leaf growth in the width direction. Here I identified a novel RING/U-box protein that interacts with BLF1 through a yeast two hybrid screen. Using BiFC, Co-IP and FRET I confirmed the interaction of the two proteins in planta. Enrichment of the BLF1-mEGFP fusion protein and the increase of the FRET signal upon MG132 treatment of tobacco plants, together with an in vivo ubiquitylation assay in bacteria, confirmed that the RING/U-box E3 interacts with BLF1 to mediate its ubiquitylation and degradation by the 26S proteasome system. Consistent with regulation of endogenous BLF1 in barley by proteasomal degradation, inhibition of the proteasome by bortezomib treatment on BLF1-vYFP transgenic barley plants also resulted in an enrichment of the BLF1 protein. I thus demonstrated that RING/U-box E3 is colocalized with BLF1 in nuclei and negatively regulates BLF1 protein levels. Analysis of ring-e3_1 knock-out mutants suggested the involvement of the RING/U-box E3 gene in leaf growth control, although the effect was mainly on leaf length. Together, my results suggest that proteasomal degradation, possibly mediated by RING/U-box E3, contributes to fine-tuning BLF1 protein-level in barley.

