BLF1-Mode of Action in Barley Leaf Size Control
- Establishment of final leaf size in plants represents a complex mechanism that relies on the precise regulation of two interconnected cellular processes, cell division and cell expansion. In previous work, the barley protein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1) was identified as a novel negative regulator of cell proliferation, that mainly limits leaf growth in the width direction. Here I identified a novel RING/U-box protein that interacts with BLF1 through a yeast two hybrid screen. Using BiFC, Co-IP and FRET I confirmed the interaction of the two proteins in planta. Enrichment of the BLF1-mEGFP fusion protein and the increase of the FRET signal upon MG132 treatment of tobacco plants, together with an in vivo ubiquitylation assay in bacteria, confirmed that the RING/U-box E3 interacts with BLF1 to mediate its ubiquitylation and degradation by the 26S proteasome system. Consistent with regulation of endogenous BLF1 in barley by proteasomal degradation, inhibition of the proteasome by bortezomib treatment on BLF1-vYFP transgenic barley plants alsoEstablishment of final leaf size in plants represents a complex mechanism that relies on the precise regulation of two interconnected cellular processes, cell division and cell expansion. In previous work, the barley protein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1) was identified as a novel negative regulator of cell proliferation, that mainly limits leaf growth in the width direction. Here I identified a novel RING/U-box protein that interacts with BLF1 through a yeast two hybrid screen. Using BiFC, Co-IP and FRET I confirmed the interaction of the two proteins in planta. Enrichment of the BLF1-mEGFP fusion protein and the increase of the FRET signal upon MG132 treatment of tobacco plants, together with an in vivo ubiquitylation assay in bacteria, confirmed that the RING/U-box E3 interacts with BLF1 to mediate its ubiquitylation and degradation by the 26S proteasome system. Consistent with regulation of endogenous BLF1 in barley by proteasomal degradation, inhibition of the proteasome by bortezomib treatment on BLF1-vYFP transgenic barley plants also resulted in an enrichment of the BLF1 protein. I thus demonstrated that RING/U-box E3 is colocalized with BLF1 in nuclei and negatively regulates BLF1 protein levels. Analysis of ring-e3_1 knock-out mutants suggested the involvement of the RING/U-box E3 gene in leaf growth control, although the effect was mainly on leaf length. Together, my results suggest that proteasomal degradation, possibly mediated by RING/U-box E3, contributes to fine-tuning BLF1 protein-level in barley.…
- Die Festlegung der endgültigen Blattgröße bei Pflanzen ist ein komplexer Mechanismus, der auf der präzisen Regulierung zweier miteinander verbundener zellulärer Prozesse beruht, der Zellteilung und der Zellexpansion. In einer früheren Arbeit wurde das Gerstenprotein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1), als ein neuartiger negativer Regulator der Zellproliferation identifiziert, der das Blattwachstum hauptsächlich in Richtung der Breite begrenzt. Hier habe ich durch einen Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid-Screen ein neuartiges RING/U-Box-Protein identifiziert, das mit BLF1 interagiert. Mittels BiFC, Co-IP und FRET konnte ich die Interaktion der beiden Proteine in der Pflanze bestätigen. Die Anreicherung des BLF1-mEGFP-Fusionsproteins und der Anstieg des FRET-Signals bei der Behandlung von Tabakpflanzen mit MG132 sowie ein in vivo Ubiquitylierungsassay in Bakterien bestätigten, dass das RING/U-Box-E3 mit BLF1 interagiert und dessen Ubiquitylierung und Abbau durch das 26S-Proteasom-System vermittelt. Darüber hinaus habe ich festgestellt, dass die Behandlung mitDie Festlegung der endgültigen Blattgröße bei Pflanzen ist ein komplexer Mechanismus, der auf der präzisen Regulierung zweier miteinander verbundener zellulärer Prozesse beruht, der Zellteilung und der Zellexpansion. In einer früheren Arbeit wurde das Gerstenprotein BROAD LEAF1 (BLF1), als ein neuartiger negativer Regulator der Zellproliferation identifiziert, der das Blattwachstum hauptsächlich in Richtung der Breite begrenzt. Hier habe ich durch einen Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid-Screen ein neuartiges RING/U-Box-Protein identifiziert, das mit BLF1 interagiert. Mittels BiFC, Co-IP und FRET konnte ich die Interaktion der beiden Proteine in der Pflanze bestätigen. Die Anreicherung des BLF1-mEGFP-Fusionsproteins und der Anstieg des FRET-Signals bei der Behandlung von Tabakpflanzen mit MG132 sowie ein in vivo Ubiquitylierungsassay in Bakterien bestätigten, dass das RING/U-Box-E3 mit BLF1 interagiert und dessen Ubiquitylierung und Abbau durch das 26S-Proteasom-System vermittelt. Darüber hinaus habe ich festgestellt, dass die Behandlung mit Bortezomib, einem Inhibitor des Proteasoms, bei BLF1-vYFP-transgenen Pflanzen ebenfalls zu einer Anreicherung des BLF1-Proteins führt. Ich zeige dass RING/U-Box E3 mit BLF1 in den Zellkernen kolokalisiert ist und den BLF1-Proteinspiegel negativ reguliert. Die Analyse der Knock-out-Mutante ring-e3_1 legte eine Beteiligung das RING/U-Box-E3 Gen an der Kontrolle des Blattlänge nahe, was es zu einem guten Kandidaten macht, der die Funktion des BLF1-Gens regulieren könnte.…
Author details:
|Ouad SoltaniORCiD
Reviewer(s):
|Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Laura Rossini, Sarah McKim
Supervisor(s):
|Michael Lenhard, Jörn Lämke
Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
Language:
|English
Publication year:
|2023
Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:
|2023/04/17
Release date:
|2023/09/28
Tag:
|26S-Proteasom-System-Abbau; Blattbreite; Gerste; INDETERMINATE DOMAIN protein; INDETERMINATE DOMAIN-Protein; Proteinspiegel regulieren; Ubiquitinierung; Zellproliferation; protein-level regulation
BROAD LEAF1; Barley; RING/U-box E3; cell proliferation; leaf width; proteasomal degradation; ubiquitination
Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
